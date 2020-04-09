Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update Decision on HCQ will not be forgotten, says Donald Trump US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked India and its people for for lifting the ban on hydroxychloroquine. "Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" he tweeted. India had late on 8 April lifted the ban on the export of some drugs, invoking criticism from many. Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Pune makes masks compulsory in public places With the number of coronavirus cases in Pune nearing 200, wearing a face mask has been made mandatory in public places, a senior official said on Wednesday. Masks are necessary for preventing the spread of the virus, said district collector Naval Kishore Ram. "Therefore, we have ordered people and government employees to use masks in public places," he said. Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said action will be taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act if a person is seen on the streets without a mask.

Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Update Man who had travelled to Delhi tests positive in Bihar, total now 39 A 38-year-old man with a travel history to Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 39, PTI quotes officials as saying. State epidemiologist Ragini Mishra said the patient hailed from Nawada, becoming the first person from the central Bihar district to test positive. Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said the patient had "a travel history to Delhi" and more details were sought about which places he visited in the National Capital and the people whom he came in contact with.

Coronavirus in Italy Latest Update Italy's toll reaches 17, 669 Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 542 on Wednesday, a lower tally than the 604 the day before, but the number of new cases pushed higher to 3,836 compared with a previous 3,039, reports Reuters. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on 21 February rose to 17,669, the Civil Protection Agency said, the highest in the world.

Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update 31 private hospitals to be used for treatment in Gujarat The Gujarat government said on Wednesday that 31 private hospitals across the state would be put to use as `designated' COVID-19 hospitals for coronavirus patients, reports PTI. Already, dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with combined capacity of 2,200 beds are operational in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat. The 31 new designated hospitals will add 4,064 beds, said an official release. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani and held through video conference, said the release.

Coronavirus in Goa Latest Update Patient in Goa recovers One of seven coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Goa was declared as cured by health officials on Wednesday, reports PTI. He tested negative for infection in his last two tests, they said. "Goa has its first recovered COVID-19 patient, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6. The patient will be kept under monitored quarantine for 14 days as per protocol before final discharge," said state health minister Vishwajit Rane.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update 34 localities to be sealed in Noida As many as 34 residential localities across Noida and Greater Noida will be sealed off till April 15 in order to contain coronavirus from spreading further, PTI quotes the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration as saying. These localities are part of hotspots, which means areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the past, the administration said in a statement. According to an official list, the localities identified for sealing in Noida are Sector 22, Chauda village, sectors 27, 28, 37, 41, 44, Hyde Park in Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in sector 137 and Wazidpur village, Ace Golfshire in Sector 150, Jaypee Wishtown sector 128, GrandOmaxe in Sector 93B, Sector 5 and 8 JJ colony, Designer Park in Sector 62 and Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100. In Greater Noida, sector Alpha I, ATS Dolce in Zeta I, Omnicron III, Sector 3, Mehak Residency in Accheja village, Stellar MI Omnicron III, and Ghodi Baccheda village have been identified as the localities to be sealed, the list stated. Nirala Greenshire in Sector 2, Vishnoi village in Dadri, Palm Olympia in Sector 16 are the localities in Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension, it added. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Suhas LY assured home delivery of essential commodities and services at all places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, urging people not to venture out and avoid panic buying. "Dear residents, no need for panic buying. Identified hotspots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour mongerers/spreaders,” District Magistrate Suhas LY said in a brief statement.

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Update 49 test positive in Telangana, active cases at 397 Forty-nine fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state cumulatively to 453. The number of active cases in the state was 397 as 45 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, state Health Minister E Rajender told reporters.No death occurred due to the virus on Wednesday andthe number of deceased remained at 11, he said. Media bulletin with district wise break up on status of positive cases of #COVID19 in Telangana (Dated: 08.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/658fIuVV99 — Minister for Health Telangana State (@TelanganaHealth) April 8, 2020

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update With 72 new cases, Madhya Pradesh tally reaches 385 As 72 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the number of such patients in the state jumped to 385, PTI quotes health officials as saying. Of these 385, the highest number of 213 cases are from Indore, the commercial capital of the state. Forty of these cases were reported in the district on Wednesday alone, the officials said.Nine new cases were reported in Bhopal in 24-hours, which took the tally of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 94, they said. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state now stands at 29 of whom, 21 persons died in Indore. Five others died in Ujjain, one each in Bhopal, Khargone and Chhindwara, said health officials.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update Delhi reports 93 new cases, total reaches 669 With 93 fresh cases recorded on Wednesday, the number of coronavirus patients in Delhi rose to 669, said the state health department. Of these, 426 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, it said. So far, nine deaths have been reported in the National Capital.

Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: A 38-year-old man with a travel history to Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 39. State epidemiologist Ragini Mishra said the patient hailed from Nawada, becoming the first person from the central Bihar district to test positive.

As many as 34 residential localities across Noida and Greater Noida will be sealed off till April 15 in order to contain coronavirus from spreading further, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said. These localities are part of hotspots, which means areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the past, the administration said in a statement.

With 93 fresh cases recorded on Wednesday, the number of coronavirus patients in Delhi rose to 669, said the state health department. Of these, 426 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, it said. So far, nine deaths have been reported in the National Capital.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 30 percent cut in salaries of ministers and state legislators in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak for one year.

Four medical staff have been tested positive with COVID-19 in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, said reports. The medical staff were treating a 58-year-old man from Hindupur town who had passed away due to the coronavirus recently, said District Collector Veera Pandyan.

The Delhi government on Wednesday made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to combat the coronavirus spread. The chief minister said that all government departments have been directed to stop all expenditures except salary, adding that they will have to cut expenses drastically considering the current revenue status.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to seal the highly infected areas of 15 districts of the state from Wednesday midnight till morning of 15 April.

Supreme Court has ordered the Centre to make coronavirus tests free of cost, irrespective of whether they are taken in government or private labs.

Eleven people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 343 on Wednesday, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.



The health ministry has said that till date total 402 people have been discharged, total 5,194 positive confirmed case have been reported. In last one day, 773 positive cases were reported.

Amid an increase in the number of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases in the city, Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has made wearing of masks compulsory in public places, hospitals, offices, markets and while travelling in vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held an all-party meeting via video conference to discuss the fight against coronavirus as the number of cases in the country rose to 5,194. Citing government sources, multiple reports are saying that Narendra Modi has said that lifting the lockdown was 'not an option.'

Lucknow, Varanasi, and Agra among 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh that will be "sealed off completely" tonight to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, say multiple reports.

Uddhav Thackeray urged retired healthcare workers to volunteer to help the government fight the global pandemic as cases in state crossed 1,000. 'I am requesting retired nurses, ward boys, trained personnel and medical staff to help us. They can email us their names and contact information at Covidyoddha@gmail.com.'

Uddhav Thackeray begins briefing the state via social media on video on Wednesday. He said, 'We held a Cabinet meeting yesterday via video conferencing. I am constantly in touch with all ministers. This is teamwork.'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to states to take urgent steps to ensure the availability of essential goods, and invoke provisions of the Essential Commodities (EC) Act, 1955, if needed, against hoarders.

Five people died of coronavirus in Pune in the last 12 hours, taking the COVID-19 toll in the Maharashtra district to 13, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting via video-conferencing with all the MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha from Delhi at 12 noon.

According to multiple reports the government is likely to take a final call on extending the lockdown for coronavirus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second meeting with Chief Ministers via video conference on 11 April (Saturday).

With 1,018 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (690) and Delhi (576).

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has risen to 5,194 , which includes 4,643 active cases and 401 cured/discharged people. The toll is now at 149. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a video meet with Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi at 12 noon.

Two more people died of coronavirus infection in Pune, taking the toll in the Maharashtra district to 10, officials said on Wednesday. A 44-year-old man, who was on ventilator support and suffering from uncontrolled diabetes, died at the civic-run Naidu Hospital early Wednesday morning, Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said.

Health officials on Tuesday said that two pavement dwellers in Kolkata tested positive for coronavirus. A 40-year-old man who lived on a pavement in Bowbazar area, was earlier admitted to NRS Medical College Hospital on 3 April and was shifted to ID Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The top brass of NITI Aayog told CNBC TV18 sources on Wednesday that the nationwide lockdown that is expected to end on 14 April need to have a 'phased exit' to cusion the economic damage caused by COVID-19 outbreak.

New York City's toll from the coronavirus rose past 3,200 Tuesday, eclipsing the number killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11. The number of deaths in the US due to coronavirus on crossed 12,700, with a record 1,900 fatalities in a single day.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday neared the 5,000 mark with India reporting 508 new cases and 13 deaths in 24 hours while many states advocated for a gradual approach to lifting the 21-day lockdown which ends on 14 April.

On Tuesday, several states also announced plans to ramp up their testing infrastructure and put in place strong 'cluster containment' plans in areas identified as hotspots of the outbreak.

There were also indications about possible relaxations from a complete lockdown for some sectors, including agriculture and unorganised labour sector, at least in some states, while there were also talks about even stronger area-specific restrictions in some places.

A Group of Ministers on COVID-19, recommended extension of closure of all educational institutions and restricting all religious activities having public participation till 15 May irrespective of whether the government extends the 21-day lockdown or not.

Confirmed cases climb to 4,789, toll reaches 124, says health ministry

Of the 4,789 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), 352 patients have been discharged or cured, one has migrated and there are 4,312 active cases in India.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states at 9.45 pm showed 5,192 testing positive across the country and at least 162 deaths.

More than 400 have so far been cured and discharged, while nearly 1.1 lakh tests have been conducted so far in the country, as per official announcements, PTI said.

Also, while some states including Maharashtra reported a significant increase in the numbers, several states did not report a single additional positive case.

The number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra surged past 1,000, with 116 new cases being detected only in the city of Mumbai. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai now stands at 642 with 40 deaths so far, including six new victims, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release.

In Madhya Pradesh and Rajsthan the number crossed 300, while in Delhi the number of COVID-19 patients reached 576. Fresh cases were also reported from Punjab, Telangana, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu among other states.

However, no fresh cases were reported from various states and union territories including Chattisgarh, Chandigarh, Goa, Jharkhand, Laddakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Puducherry and Uttarakhand.

Lockdown, social distancing arrested spread of virus, claims health ministry

Officials said that the lockdown and social distancing measures have helped contain the pandemic in a big way in India.

Citing an ICMR study, the Health Ministry said just one COVID-19 patient can infect as many as 406 people in 30 days in the absence of preventive measures such as social distancing and the lockdown.

With the preventive measures, the possibility of the infection can be reduced to an average of just two-and-a-half persons per patient in the same period, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said in the central government's daily briefing on COVID-19.

He said social distancing works like a "social vaccine" in management of COVID-19, but refrained from commenting on whether the ongoing nationwide lockdown would be extended or lifted after 14 April.

"Whenever a decision is taken, it will be informed. Till a decision is officially communicated, please refrain from speculation," he said.

Government sources, however, said many state governments and experts are requesting the Centre to extend the lockdown and the Central Government is thinking in that direction.

There has been a nationwide lockdown since 25 March, though some states had initiated such measures a few days earlier, to check the pandemic that has claimed more than 75,000 lives worldwide since its emergence in China last December. Over 13 lakh people have tested positive for the virus across the world so far.

States likely to relax restrictions on some sectors

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said some relaxation on work front for unorganised sector workers was on the anvil. She, however, made it clear that all must practise social distancing. The state government has identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in West Bengal.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however, said his government will extend the lockdown if needed, while his counterpart in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, said the state cannot withdraw the lockdown immediately and it has to be done in a phased manner.

A Karnataka government minister said it's too early to take a call now on lifting the nationwide lockdown but appeared favouring an extension by at least two weeks.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari said, "There is still time for the lockdown and we will review the situation and then decide" on lifting it.

A panel report by the Kerala govt has suggested phased withdrawal of restrictions subject to the areas under review meet certain conditions.

Addressing his ministers through video conferencing on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also indicated towards a graded approach to lift the lockdown.

The Prime Minister had also asked the ministers whether the restrictions should be lifted sector-wise or district-wise, a source said. Modi has also asked the ministers to lay out plans to contain the economic impact of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the GoM chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and participated by Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday concluded that religious centres, shopping malls and educational institutions must not be allowed to resume normal functioning at least for four weeks from 14 April when the current lockdown ends.

The GoM also briefly discussed possible scenarios after end of the current spell of the lockdown. It also recommended that the inputs of the states are crucial in taking specific decisions on measures to contain the pandemic.

Arvind Kejriwal announces 'five-T' action plan

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, also announced plans to ramp up the tests, while numerous leaders across the country urged the people to strictly follow the lockdown and social distancing measures including for religious rituals.

Gehlot, the Rajasthan chief minister, said the state will start rapid testing within a week and that it has ordered 10 lakh testing kits from China.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a five-point action plan of "five Ts — testing, tracing, treatment, team-work and tracking — and monitoring" to contain the virus spread and said one lakh random rapid COVID-19 tests will be conducted in the city's hotspot areas. He said arrangements have been made to deal with as many as 30,000 cases.

Gujarat government has also decided to implement a cluster containment plan across 15 localities in four cities, which involves a complete lockdown of these areas.

Low GDP forecasts in view of lockdown

Rating agency ICRA on Tuesday forecast a GDP forecast of just 2 percent for the current fiscal and said the Indian economy is estimated to have contracted by 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY20 ended 31 March.

Industry body Retailers Association of India on the other hand warned that around 80,000 jobs were expected to be cut by various retailers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It had conducted a survey of 768 retailers, which employ 3,92,963 people across India, to gauge their view on the impact of COVID-19 on their business and manpower.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) also said that the COVID-19 crisis has the potential to push around 40 crore informal sector workers in India deeper into poverty, with the lockdown and other containment measures affecting jobs and earnings.

The stock market, however, witnessed a sharp rebound on Tuesday with a 2,476-point rally in the benchmark Sensex, while the investors' wealth measured in terms of market value of all listed companies rose by nearly Rs 7.7 lakh crore.

Shares of pharma companies especially saw a lot of surge after India decided to partially lift a ban on export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

The decision came a week after a telephonic conversation between Modi and US President Donald Trump, who sought supply of hydroxychloroquine to the US to treat coronavirus infected people.

Trump on Monday said he would be surprised if New Delhi did not relent to the request as it has good relations with Washington and warned India of retaliation if it did not export the anti-malarial drug despite his personal request.

Indian pharma companies said there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country, and drug firms are ready to ramp up the production to meet domestic as well as export requirements.

Agarwal said cluster containment strategies are producing required results in some areas like Agra, Gautam Budh Nagar (UP), Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Bhilwara (Rajasthan), East Delhi and Mumbai and similar strategies are being adopted in other coronavirus-affected districts.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 07:22:13 IST

Tags : Arvind Kejriwal, Cluster Containment, Containment Strategy, Corona Virus, Corona Virus News, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus News, Coronavirus Oubtreak, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update Up, Coronavirus Uttar Pradesh, COVID-19, COVID-19 In India, Delhi, Delhi Police, Donald Trump, Hydroxychloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine Export, Hydroxychloroquine Producers, Lav Agarwal, Lockdown, Lockdown Extended In India, Lockdown In Up, Lockdown In Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ministry Of Health And Family Welfare, Narendra Modi, NewsTracker, Rapid Testing, Tabiighi Jamaat, Tablighi Jamaat, Trump Hydroxychloroquine, Trump Threat, Up Lockdown Increased, Up News, Update On Lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Lockdown, Wuhan