Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Case count in Uttar Pradesh jumps to 3,467 as state reports 102 new infections, five deaths; Agra worst-affected district with 756 cases
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Uttar Pradesh reported five more coronavirus deaths on Sunday as 102 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,467. So far, 79 people have died of the infection in the state. Till now, Agra has reported the maximum 24 deaths followed by 13 in Meerut.
The Maharashtra government has said that it will pay for the tickets of migrant workers wishing to return to their states as well migrant workers stranded in other states wishing to return to Maharashtra on the special Shramik trains. The amount will be taken from the Chief Minister's Relief fund.
81 more inmates of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison have tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the prison to 184 of which 26 are staff members and rest are inmates, reports ANI.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab mounts to 1,823, with 61 more people testing positive today.
Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 669 new cases and three deaths due to the novel coronavirus, pushing the total number of infections in the state to 7,204 and toll to 47.
Seven more persons tested coronavirus positive in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 512 including 489 recovered/discharged and three fatalities.
A total of 7,740 dedicated COVID-19 facilities in 483 districts have been identified, the Union health ministry said on Sunday, asserting that adequate health infrastructure is in place to fight the pandemic.
A technician and a tow-tug operator/ driver working with the Air India Engineering Services Ltd ( AIESL) have also tested positive for coronavirus, PTI quotes sources as saying. These employees were working at the aircraft hangar of a non-schedule operator at the Mumbai airport.
INS Magar, the second naval ship to evacuate stranded Indians from Maldives and ensure smooth and safe passage back to India, arrives at Male Port, said the Indian Navy.
Uttarkashi on Sunday reported its first COVID-19 case, raising Uttarakhand's coronavirus tally to 68. Uttarkashi district falls in the green zone. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to hold a video conference with chief ministers of states tomorrow at 3 pm.
Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary on Sunday held a video conference with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, where he noted that more than 350 'shramik special trains' have been run by railways carrying 3.5 lakh migrant workers. He requested state governments to cooperate with railways in the running of more 'shramik special trains'.
Karnataka witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 53 people testing positive on Sunday, taking the tally to 847, and reported one more death, increasing the number of fatalities to 31.
Eighteen Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, a woman has tested positive in Byculla women's jail in Mumbai.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at a press conference Sunday, said of roughly 7,000 COVID-19 positive cases in the state, approximately 1500 are in hospital. Of these only 27 are on ventilator, he added.
Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at a press conference Sunday, said that more trains were being arranged for migrants. "I appeal to them not to travel on foot. It is not safe. We take your responsibility. We are here to take care of you," the Delhi chief minister said.
Five pilots of Air India found COVID-19 positive, during the pre-flight COVID test which is carried out 72 hours before they are rostered for flight duties. All of them are asymptomatic and based in Mumbai. "They had undertaken cargo flights to China' Guangzhou," Air India sources told ANI.
381 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi between 12 am, 8 May to 12 am on 9 May. Five deaths have also been reported on Sunday. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 50 new COVID19 cases in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,980.
Bihar Military Police camp area in Patna has been declared to be coronavirus hotspot area after 5 Bihar Military Police jawans from Khajpura tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, reports ANI.
786 police personnel have tested positive for COVID19 in Maharashtra, of which 703 are active cases, 76 recovered with 7 deaths. There have been 200 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period and 732 accused have been arrested for the same, according to Maharashtra Police, reports ANI.
Naval Ship INS Jalashwa with 698 repatriated Indians from the Maldives arrives in Kochi harbour on Sunday. According to the Indian Navy, there are 19 pregnant women among the 698 Indian nationals.
The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 62,939, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. The toll in the country has risen to 2,109, with 41,472 reported active COVID-19 cases, and as many as 19,358 patients have been cured and discharged so far.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on 10 May issued fresh guidelines on restarting manufacturing industries after the lockdown period.
Five migrant labourers died and 11 others were injured in Madhya Pradesh late on Saturday after the truck they were travelling in overturned in a village, around 200 km away from Bhopal, reports ANI. The labourers were travelling in a truck carrying mangoes from Telangana’s Hyderabad city to Agra in Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place.
The first batch of 326 Indian nationals stranded in the UK due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions arrived here from London early on Sunday morning. The special evacuation flight AI 130, a Boeing 777 plane which departed from London on Saturday, landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at around 1.30 AM with 326 Indians, according to PTI source.
The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 59,662 on Saturday and the death toll rose to 1,981 with the country registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry said even as fresh infections among central armed police forces, and the repatriated Indians raised new concerns among experts.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 39,834, while 17,846 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.
Saturday also saw Maharashtra crossing the 20,000 mark, as per official figures released by the state health department, with the state now accounting for one-third of the total confirmed cases in the country, while large numbers of cases continued to get detected in Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the testing capacity for COVID-19 has been ramped up to around 95,000 tests per day and a total of over 15 lakh tests have been conducted so far across hundreds of government and private labs.
However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the two new cases in his state -- two foreign returnees who had reached Kerala on 7 May in two separate flights under a massive ongoing evacuation plan of the Central Government -- is a warning for all states to be on an alert to strengthen their "mitigation efforts and preventive measures."
Many more similar flights from abroad are reaching Kerala and several other states over the next few days under what is being called the 'Vande Bharat' mission.
Besides the arrival of a large number of Indians stranded abroad, experts have also warned that the numbers may rise further in the coming days due to the ongoing movement of lakhs of migrant workers being facilitated by trains and buses to help them reach their native places.
On Saturday, the situation remained worrying in India's major hotspots like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chennai, among others. While Mumbai cases reached 12,864 cases, with the metropolis now accounting for more than of Maharashtra's total infections, the adjoining Thane district crossed the 2000-mark.
In Chennai, the number of cases linked to the Koyambedu market cluster reached 1,867 with the market for vegetables, flowers and fruits eclipsing the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi (in which about 1,500 people from Tamil Nadu had taken part in March) for the dispersion of the virus.
Besides, reports of fresh infections in the Central Armed Police Forces, which is responsible for providing security along the border as well as securing key industries and establishments, presenting a fresh challenge for the Central Government.
Goa, on the other hand, which is classified as a green zone with no coronavirus positive case as of now, hinted that it may allow holding of music classes and reopening of some state-run libraries in a phased manner on the condition of maintaining strict social distancing norms.
Cases from states: Maharashtra crosses 20,000 mark
On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 1,165 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 20,228. The state also reported death of 48 patients, taking the death toll to 779, said a health department official.
Among those died of COVID-19 on Saturday was a 51-year-old police constable from Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said.
This is the sixth death of a police personnel due to COVID-19 in the state, the official added.
Meanwhile, in Gujarat, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat climbed to 7,797 on Saturday with 394 new cases coming to light, while death toll rose to 472 with 23 more deaths, a senior health official said.
Of the total new cases, 280 were reported from hotspot Ahmedabad, along with 20 more deaths on Saturday, taking the total case count to 5,540 in the district and fatalities to 363, a health department official said.
In Gujarat, the number of patients who died in 24 hours since Friday evening — 23 — was the lowest in the last seven days, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.
Four COVID-19 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday with the state recording 526 more positive cases, including a five day old baby, taking the total number to 6,535, the health department said.
The deceased were all women, with three hailing from Chennai and one from Ramanathapuram. With this, the death toll has gone up to 44, a health department bulletin said.
Of the total of 526 positive cases, Chennai continued to lead the numbers with 279, followed by Villupuram 67 and Chengalpattu at 40.
In the National Capital Delhi also, 224 new COVID-19 cases were recorded to take its tally to 6,542.
In Delhi, there was also confusion over the death toll as the data from the four hospitals showed more fatalities than the number reported by the Delhi government. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said there is no reason to hide anything and not a single case will go unaccounted for, but gave no explanation for the discrepancy.
There has been a mismatch in the numbers of West Bengal also for several days with the state government's figures being lower than that of the Union Health Ministry.
On the outskirts of the National Capital, Noida reported its second COVID-19 death while its total cases rose to 216. The overall figure for Uttar Pradesh also rose.
Rajasthan recorded 76 more cases, while 36 new cases were detected in Karnataka too.
In Bihar, five Bihar Military Police (BMP) personnel tested positive, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 579. In Assam, a dental college student's test came positive.
Central forces report 116 new cases
The growing number of infections in five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) - CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB - under the command of the Union home ministry, has emerged as another challenge for the Central Government.
On Saturday, at least 116 fresh coronavirus infections were reported by the uniformed organisation, taking the total number of positive personnel to over 650, officials said.
Of the new cases, CRPF accounts for 62, BSF 35, CISF 13 and ITBP reported 6 fresh cases. As of now, the total active cases in these forces stands at 231 in CRPF, 256 in BSF, 48 in CISF and 100 in the ITBP.
Five personnel of these forces have succumbed to the disease, a senior paramilitary officer said.
After home minister Shah's review, the AIIMS in Jhajjar has been designated as a special coronavirus facility for the CAPF personnel apart from their 200-bedded referral hospital in Greater Noida.
Health ministry revises policy for discharge
The Union Health Ministry has also revised its policy for discharge of COVID-19 patients under which only those developing severe illness or having compromised immunity will have to test negative through RT-PCR test before being discharged by a hospital.
Moderate cases of COVID-19 and pre-symptomatic, mild and very mild cases need not undergo tests before being discharged after resolution of their symptoms.
According to the rules till now, a patient was considered fit to be discharged if he or she tested negative on day 14 and then again in a span of 24 hours.
Political tussle over migrant trains continue
The bodies of sixteen migrant labourers who were mown down by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district were brought to Jabalpur by two bogies attached to a special train.
From Jabalpur, the coaches were further sent to Shahdol and Umaria, said a police officer.
Karnataka, which has been at the centre of a controversy over the state government disallowing migrants to leave the state, clarified on Saturday that migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons can hire and use buses provided by state-run road transport corporations on payment basis for travel to other states with relevant permissions.
However, the political tussle over special trains for stranded migrant lbourers continued on Saturday with Union home minister Amit Shah, in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the state was not allowing trains with migrant workers reach the state and termed it as an "injustice" towards these workers.
The state government, however, dismissed the charge by saying 6,000 stranded workers have already been brought back, and the state has given green signal to 10 trains carrying more such workers.
This claim was rejected by Indian Railways with officials too saying that there was no proposal on record so far with the national transporter to run any more 'shramik' trains to the state. According to reports, so far only two trains ferrying migrants have reached West Bengal.
The railways, however, on Saturday night said it had received "clearance" from West Bengal for running eight special trains to the state to ferry people stranded outside due to the ongoing lockdown.
On Saturday, a war of words also erupted between the JD(U) and the AAP over train fares of 1,200 Bihar-bound migrant workers, with the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation saying that it bore the cost of ferrying the migrants, a claim rejected by the JD(U) which said the party was speaking half-truth on the issue.
The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar said the AAP-led Delhi government has sought reimbursement of the payment and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of resorting to "cheap politics to gain popularity".
Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawaron Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to the chief ministers of states, who are not allowing migrants to return home.
"I humbly request our @PMOIndia Shri Narendra Modi ji to intervene in this matter by talking to the CMs of the respective states who are not allowing these people to come back home," Pawar said in a series of tweets without mentioning any specific state.
362 people from West Asia arrive in Kochi
As for Indians stranded abroad, two Air India Express flights carrying 362 people from Oman and Kuwait arrived at the international airport in Kochi on Saturday night.
There were a total of 362 people, including eight infants in the flights which landed here from the two Gulf nations, a Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) spokesman said.
Official sources said all the passengers would be subjected to COVID-19 rapid test at the airport before being transferred to their respective destinations by special taxis and KSRTC buses.
They will go into quarantine after completing formalities at the airport.
Another Air India Express flight from Doha, carrying 177 passengers and six infants, is expected to arrive here early hours on Sunday, sources said.
Another special Air India flight carrying 177 Indians has left Kula Lumpur for Trichy, Tamil Nadu, ANI said.
According to sources, three other Air India flights - from Singapore (with 243 passengers), from London with (329 passengers) and from Manila (241 passengers) are expected to reach Mumbai on Sunday.
Globally, nearly 40 lakh people have tested positive for the deadly virus since its emergence in China last December, while approximately 2.75 lakh people have lost their lives. However, nearly 13 lakh people have recovered too, including nearly 2 lakh in the US and over 1.4 lakh in Germany.
Germany and South Korea are among those countries that have been seen as having successfully avoided large number of deaths by their extensive testing and contact tracing measures. But, worries mounted on Saturday about fresh outbreaks in both the countries following various lockdown relaxations, thus raising the risks associated with reopening of economies.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 11, 2020 07:23:17 IST
Tags : Agra, Andhra Pradesh, Bhopal, Chennai, Chinese Testing Kits, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Ahmedabad, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In Hyderabad, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Indore, Coronavirus In Jaipur, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus In Pune, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Testing, Coronavirus Testing Kit, Coronavirus Tests, Coronavius In India, COVID-19, COVID-19 Chinese Testing Kits, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, COVID-19 Testing Kits, COVID-19 Tests, Delhi, EEU, European Economic Union, Gujarat, ICMR, Jodhpur, Kurnool, Lockdown, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, National Institute Of Virology, NewsTracker, NIV, Punjab, Rajasthan, Rapid Testing Kits, Surat, Tamil Nadu, Thane, Uttar Pradesh, Vadodara
Highlights
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan reports two more coronavirus deaths, 106 fresh cases
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
NSG reports first coronavirus case as medical staff tests positive
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra reports 1,278 fresh infections, 53 deaths
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,278 new coronavirus cases and 53 deaths, taking the total number of infections in the state to 22,171, according to the evening bulletin issued by the state health department. 19 deaths were recorded in Mumbai while 14 were reported from Malegaon. 399 patients were discharged following their recovery and 4,199 patients have been discharged till date.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai case count up by 875
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha reports 15 more cases
According to figures released at 7 pm, Odisha has reported 15 more coronavirus cases, taking the total number in the state to 377.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
West Bengal reports 153 new cases today
West Bengal has reported 153 new cases on Sunday, taking the total cases in the state to 1,939. A total of 113 people died due to COVID-19 in the state, while 72 deaths died due to co-morbidities, according to official figures.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Narendra Modi to hold meeting via video-conference with CMs on Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to hold a video conference with chief ministers of states tomorrow at 3 pm. The Home Minister, Health Minister, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Health Secretary and DGP have been requested to attend, reports News18.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Africa Latest Update
More than 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases registered in Africa
Africa has more than 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Africa CDC says that all but one of the continent's 54 countries, tiny Lesotho, has confirmed cases of the virus. South Africa has the most with more than 9,400 registered.
The widespread shortage of testing capacity continues to be a challenge and means the true figures are likely to be much higher.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Cabinet Secy says over 350 special trains have run by railways, ferrying 3.5 lakh migrants so far
Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary on Sunday held a video conference with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all States and Union Territories. At the outset, Cabinet Secretary noted the cooperation of states on the return of Indians from abroad under 'Vande Bharat Mission'.
Cabinet Secretary also noted that more than 350 'shramik special trains' have been run by railways carrying 3.5 lakh migrant workers. He requested state governments to cooperate with railways in the running of more 'shramik special trains'.
He emphasised that movement of doctors, nurses and paramedics should be totally unhindered and all steps should be taken to facilitate and protect 'coronavirus warriors'.
Meanwhile, the Chief Secretaries of States informed about the situation in their states and also said that while protection is required from COVID-19, the economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 1,858, with toll now at 89
The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district rose to 1,858 after 78 more people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours, a senior health official said on Sunday.
Also, two more people died of coronavirus in last two days, taking the death toll in the state's worst hit district to 89, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said."An 85-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man died due to the disease at a private hospital in the last two days, the official said.
Both the victims hailed from the district's Mhow town and were also suffering from other health conditions, including hypertension.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
Air India schedules 7 commercial flights to repatriate nationals from US
Some of the Indian nationals stranded in the US due to COVID-19 related international travel restrictions will fly back home on Sunday on a non-scheduled commercial flight from New Jersey to Mumbai and Ahmedabad, even as authorities said another five flights have been arranged to repatriate others still stuck in the country.
Beginning 9 May, Air India has scheduled seven non-scheduled commercial flights from the US to India facilitating the return of Indian nationals, who could not travel due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Indian Embassy in Washington had said in its advisory on Wednesday night.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Singapore Latest Update
Coronavirus cases in Singapore surge to 23,336 with 20 deaths
Singapore on Sunday reported 876 new cases of coronavirus, mostly among the foreign workers residing in the dormitories, taking the total infections to 23,336 with 20 deaths so far, the health ministry said.
The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories while only three of the infected cases are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners).
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Inmate tests positive in Byculla women's jail
A woman has tested positive in Byculla women's jail in Mumbai, reports ANI. The patient is 54-year-old and was referred to JJ Hospital after the oxygen saturation level fell below 90 percent. Her first test had come out negative on 8 May, but her second test, conducted on 9 May, had come positive. She is being treated at St George Hospital.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Over 150 migrants sent to Punjab from Delhi by bus
Around 150 migrants from Punjab, who were sheltered at a Delhi government facility in Nehru Vihar amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, were on Sunday sent to their home state by bus.
In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office said the Punjab migrants staying at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nehru Vihar, shelter were medically screened before they left for their homes.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
1,500 in hospital, 27 on ventilator: Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at a press conference Sunday, said of roughly 7,000 positive cases in the state, approximately 1,500 are in hospital. Of these only 27 are on ventilator, he added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Arranging more trains for migrants: Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at a press conference Sunday, said that more trains were being arranged for migrants. "I appeal to them not to travel on foot. It is not safe. We take your responsibility. We are here to take care of you," the Delhi chief minister said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
18 CISF test positive in 24 hours
Eighteen Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. There are 64 active cases within the ranks today, says Central Industrial Security Force, as per ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
82% of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Delhi are above 50 years, says Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday noted that most of the coronavirus deaths in the National Capital are all elderly people. "We have analysed that 82% of the people who have lost their lives were above the age of 50. We are seeing that there are more deaths among elderly people," he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Majority of cases in Delhi as asymptomatic, say Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that out of roughly 7000 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, approximately 1500 are in hospital. "Out of these 1500 in hospital, only 27 are on a ventilator. The majority of cases are mild or asymptomatic," said Kejriwal.
"Those who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, the Delhi government have arranged that they can be treated at home. Our team goes to their home and checks everything. If they have all the resources, the patient is allowed to isolate at home. Our team calls them daily and are in touch with them. " he further said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
8 people test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's green zone Shivamogga district
8 people who had returned from Ahmedabad in Gujarat have tested positive for COVID-19 in Shivamogga, said Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa. Karnataka's Shivamogga district is under the green zone category, reports ANI,
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Many Delhi hospitals report deaths but don't send summaries, says health minister
"Many hospitals report deaths but don't send summaries. We have directed all hospitals to send detailed summaries within 24 hours of the occurrence of deaths. This issue is due to summaries" said Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on discrepancies in coronavirus deaths, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
In leaked call, Obama describes Trump’s handling of virus as ‘chaotic’
Former President Barack Obama described President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as "chaotic" in a conference call with former members of his administration, Reuters has reported.
Obama has largely kept out of the fray even as Trump has blamed him and his Democratic administration for a variety of problems related to having sufficient supplies to battle the pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Govt mulls credit guarantee scheme for loans for payment of wages by MSMEs
As part of a stimulus package for the coronavirus-hit economy, the government is working on a credit guarantee scheme to enable banks to provide additional 10-15 percent working capital to MSMEs for payment of wages, sources told PTI.
Currently, banks are offering an extra line of credit of 10 percent based on working capital limits, which the government intends to increase further.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
5 Air India pilots test positive for COVID-19
Five pilots of Air India found COVID-19 positive, during the pre-flight COVID test which is carried out 72 hours before they are rostered for flight duties. All of them are asymptomatic and based in Mumbai. "They had undertaken cargo flights to China' Guangzhou," Air India sources told ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in UAE Latest Update
First batch of 88 nurses from India arrive in UAE to help country's stretched healthcare system
The first batch of 88 nurses from India arrived in the UAE to help the country's stretched healthcare professionals amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in the Gulf nation that has crossed 17,000, according to media reports.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the UAE reported 624 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 17,417. The number of fatalities reached 185 after 11 deaths were reported on the day.
The nurses, who are from Aster DM Healthcare hospitals in the states of Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, will be put under quarantine for 14 days after which they will be assigned to various field hospitals as per requirement, the Khaleej Times reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Special train with 1,140 migrants leaves for Jharkhand from Mangalore
A special train carrying 1,140 migrant workers stranded in the lockdown has left Mangaluru railway station for Jharkhand.
Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, were present at the railway station on Saturday night when the train left.
Kamath said the workers who had registered on the state governments Seva Sindhu portal were brought to the railway station in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses.
A health check-up was carried out before they boarded the train. The district administration also provided food packets and water to the migrants at the station.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Chhattisgarh Latest Update
Chhattisgarh CM writes to Centre, demands additional levy on coal
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bagel has written to Union Minister Prahlad Joshi demanding additional levy amount of Rs 4140.21 crore on coal from the Centre. The letter states," The amount will enable state govt to work effectively towards prevention of COVID-19. and the situation arising from it," ANI reports.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Yenepoya hospital first district in south Karnataka to get nod for COVID-19 tests
The Yenepoya medical college hospital at Deralakatte in Mangalore has become the first private hospital in Dakshina Kannada district to get coronavirus (COVID-19) testing approval.
The laboratory at the hospital has received the nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct tests for COVID-19, a release here said.
Dakshina Kannada will now have two centres for coronavirus tests, the first one being the district Wenlock hospital, the designated hospital for COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
301 stranded migrant labourers leave Bengal for Bihar in bus
As per special initiative of Government of West Bengal, 301 stranded migrant labourers of Bihar started their journey back home from Alipurduar on Sunday, tweeted the state department of Health & Family Welfare.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Update
Authorities lift 62 food samples for screening in J&K
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir carried out nearly 1,000 surprise inspections and lifted 62 samples of different food items for screening since the beginning of this month, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.
The special drive by the Food Safety Wing of Food and Drugs Administration Department was necessitated amidst growing concern that some unscrupulous traders can take advantage of the lockdown imposed by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
New BMC chief’s reviews situation in Mumbai, urges for micro-level planning in city
Iqbal Singh Chahal, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, who took charge as the chief of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) late on Friday held a review meeting with senior officials from the BMC on Saturday. He reviewed the steps of various departments and urged micro-level planning.
These are some of the other steps discussed during the meeting:
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Govt should allow private vehicles to ferry migrants, says Sanjay Raut
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Maharashtra government should give permission to private vehicles for ferrying migrant labourers to their native places during the lockdown.
Raising concern over migrant workers setting off for their hometowns on foot, Raut said they were falling sick and some have also died.
"The labour class is walking back home, this is not a good picture. Their children are with them. Railways are not ready to operate trains for them. The state government should give permission to private vehicles to ply," Raut tweeted.
"People are falling ill while walking. Some have died. Even then their walking hasn't stopped, the Rajya Sabha member further said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Cabinet to meet with state health secys to discuss COVID-19 situation at 11 am
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will be holding a video conference at 11.00 am today with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all states and Union Territories.
Discussion is likely to focus on seeking state’s views on easing lockdown regulations and the need for strengthening enforcement of stringent measures in containment zones, reports suggest.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra police record 786 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
786 police personnel have tested positive for COVID19 in Maharashtra, of which 703 are active cases, 76 recovered with 7 deaths. There have been 200 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period and 732 accused have been arrested for the same, according to Maharashtra Police, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
34 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking total count to 629
At least 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar, raising the total count in the state to 629, a top health department official said on Sunday.
Of the 34, 11 hail from Begusarai, seven each from Saharsa and Madhepura, five, including a woman, from Rohtas, two from Darbhanga and one each from Khagaria and Araria districts, Sanjay Kumar, the principal secretary of the state health department, said.
"We are ascertaining the infection trail. These are yesterday's results received late in the night," Kumar said, adding that seven out of 34 patients were minors. Barring Jamui, all 37 districts in the state have reported coronavirus cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
Patna's military police camp declared as hotspot after 5 jawans test positive
Bihar Military Police camp area in Patna has been declared to be coronavirus hotspot area after 5 Bihar Military Police jawans from Khajpura tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra not to stop vehicles ferrying pets, sick animals
The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to issue a clear directive to the state police to ensure ambulances or other vehicles ferrying pets and sick animals to and from veterinary clinics are not stopped during the lockdown.
Justice SC Gupte in an order on Friday said the police administration must not obstruct or stop such vehicles.
He also directed the state to clarify its stand on permitting residents across the state to take their dogs out for a walk during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown period.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Meghalaya Latest Update
Shops, vehicles to operate in Meghalaya from Monday
Apart from Shillong which currently has two active COVID-19 cases, the Meghalaya government has allowed shops to reopen and vehicles to ply across the state from Monday.
The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, official sources said. "The deputy commissioners and district transport officers have been asked to work out the modalities for regulating (public and private transport) on a rotation basis," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday.
All passenger vehicles have been asked to run with 50 percent occupancy.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
Himachal Pradesh reports two new cases
Two more COVID19 positive cases reported in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 54, said Nipun Jindal, Special Secretary-Health, Himachal Pradesh.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China reports 34 new coronavirus cases
China has reported 14 new coronavirus cases including one from the first COVID-19 epicentre of Hubei province, taking the number of infections in the country to 82,901, while over 4,630 people have succumbed to the disease, health officials said on Sunday.
According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), 12 cases were domestically transmitted, with 11 reported from Jilin Province and one in Hubei Province, the first COVID-19 epicentre which has remained free from coronavirus infections for the last 35 days.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Germany Latest Update
Bundesliga's plan to restart receives blow as second-tier Dynamo Dresden placed in quarantine
Germany’s plans to restart competitive football on 16 May have suffered an early setback after the entire team of second-tier Dynamo Dresden were placed in a two-week quarantine following two positive coronavirus tests.
Read full report here
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India registers 3,277 cases, 127 deaths in past 24 hours
India on Sunday reported a spike of 3,277 COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country now at 62,939, including 41,472 active cases, 19,358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2109 deaths, according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra, Gujarat continue to remain worst affected states in India
With 20,228 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (7,796) and Delhi (6,542).
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
COVID-19 cases in India rise to 62,939; toll now at 2,109
The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 62,939, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
The toll in India now due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 2,109, with 41,472 reported active COVID-19 cases, and as many as 19,358 patients have been cured and discharged so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Guidelines given by MHA for restarting manufacturing units
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on May 10 issued fresh guidelines on restarting manufacturing industries after the lockdown period.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
Bihar registers 18 new cases, taking total to 629
18 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar taking the total number of positive cases to 629, according to Principal Secretary-Health, Bihar Government reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in South Korea Latest Update
South Korea sees rise in new COVID-19 cases
South Korea reported 34 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours as a spate of transmissions linked to clubgoers threatens the country's hard-won gains in its fight against the virus.
Figures released Sunday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased national totals to 10,874 with 256 deaths. The agency said 9,610 have recovered and 10,128 others were undergoing tests to determine whether they've contracted the virus.
The agency said a tentative assessment showed 26 of the 34 new patients were locally transmitted cases, while the rest were imported. South Korean media reported it was the first time that South Korea's daily jump has marked above 30 in about a month.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
3 members of White House coronavirus task force kept in quarantine
Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation's most secure buildings is immune from the virus.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. Also quarantining are Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
MHA issues new guidelines for restarting industries post lockdown
After the Vizag gas leak incident, which left 11 dead and over affected over 800 people, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued fresh guidelines for restarting manufacturing industries after the lockdown.
"While restarting the unit, consider the first week as the trial or test run period; ensure all safety and protocols, and don't try to achieve high production targets", said MHA.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoles deaths of 5 migrant workers
After the incident of five migrant workers dying in a road accident in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences on Twitter.
He also said, "High officials of administration are present on the spot for proper treatment of injured and other arrangements. I earnestly pray to god for the quick recovery of the injured."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Five migrant labourers killed, 11 injured after truck overturns in MP
Five migrant labourers died and 11 others were injured in Madhya Pradesh late on Saturday after the truck they were travelling in overturned in a village, around 200 km away from Bhopal, reports ANI.
"The truck that was carrying 15 migrants had on it 18 people in total. It was travelling to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Five people have died till now, while 2 out of the 13 are critically injured and are being treated at Jabalpur Medical college right now," Narsinghpur collector Deepak Saxena told News18.
“A total of 18 people were in the truck laden with mangoes,” Saxena added. “When the truck overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur, five labourers died and 11 got injured.”
The incident took place in Patha village in Narsinghpur. The labourers were travelling in a truck carrying mangoes from Telangana’s Hyderabad city to Agra in Uttar Pradesh, said Deepak Saxena, district collector of Narsinghpur.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
Elon Musk threatens to pull Telsa's HQ out of California over virus restrictions
Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened Saturday to pull the company's factory and headquarters out of California in an escalating spat with local officials who have stopped the company from reopening its electric vehicle factory.
On Twitter, Musk also threatened to sue over Alameda County Health Department coronavirus restrictions that have stopped Tesla from restarting production its factory in Fremont south of San Francisco.
Musk has been ranting about the stay-home order since the company's 29 April first-quarter earnings were released, calling the restrictions fascist and urging governments to stop taking people's freedom.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
US approves new coronavirus antigen test with fast results
US regulators have approved a new type of coronavirus test that administration officials have promoted as a key to opening up the country, reports The Associated Press.
The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday announced emergency authorization for antigen tests developed by Quidel Corporation of San Diego. The test can rapidly detect fragments of virus proteins in samples collected from swabs swiped inside the nasal cavity, the FDA said in a statement.
The antigen test is the third type of test to be authorized by the FDA.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Mumbai Police pays tribute to cop who died of COVID-19 on Twitter
The Mumbai Police on Sunday paid tribute to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station who died of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 on Friday.
The samples of an assistant sub-inspector attached to Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Mumbai who died on Friday have tested positive for novel
coronavirus, PTI quotes officials as saying.
He died in the early hours of Friday after being admitted in a civic hospital on Wednesday with COVID-19-likesymptoms, an official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Not testing samples of 16-yr-old girl who died of COVID-19 was 'a mistake', says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Doctors at the government-run ESIC Hospital here committed a "mistake" by not testing samples of a 16-year-old girl, who later died of Covid-19, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.
The girl breathed her last on Thursday at the B Barooah Cancer Institute. Her samples, which were taken after her death, tested positive for coronavirus infection/
"The girl first went to ESIC Hospital with all symptoms like fever and pain in legs. It was a mistake by doctors that her samples were not sent for testing... It is a matter of concern," Sarma told reporters.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan Latest Update
Pakistan eases nationwide lockdown even as COVID-19 cases rise
Pakistan on Saturday began easing the month-long lockdown despite a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases which has now crossed the 28,000-mark with 618 deaths.
Doctors have warned against easing restrictions. The Representative of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded that the government observe World Health Organisation protocols and implement strict lockdown.
"We think the number will definitely spike. According to our information, there are five hospitals in Karachi that have a total of 63 beds reserved for coronavirus patients. If this is the condition in a city like Karachi, then you can imagine what it is like in other cities of Pakistan," said Dr Ikram Tunio of the PMA in a press conference in Karachi.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
CRPF reports 62 new cases on Saturday
As many as 62 more personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been infected with coronavirus on Saturday.
"With 62 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases reported from CRPF is 234, of which 231 are active cases," according to an official statement issued by the CRPF.
Meanwhile, 35 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, taking the total count of cases in the force over 250.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha registers 58 new cases, taking total to 352
Odisha on Sunday reported 58 more COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the state is now at 352, including 281 active cases, 68 cured/recovered & 3 deaths, according to the latest date by the state health department, reports ANI
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
First Air India repatriation flight takes off from US with 224 Indians
Around 224 Indians stranded in the US due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown boarded the first repatriation flight from San Francisco to Mumbai and Hyderabad on Saturday.
In the first phase of the US-India segment of the 'Operation Vande Bharat- A homecoming', flights have been planned from San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Washington DC to New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.
As many as 1,961 Indians are likely to be repatriated through seven flights from the four cities in the first phase, officials said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Total COVID-19 cases in India now at 59,662 with nearly 2,000 deaths
The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 59,662 on Saturday and the death toll rose to 1,981 with the country registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry said even as fresh infections among central armed police forces, and the repatriated Indians raised new concerns among experts.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 39,834, while 17,846 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.
