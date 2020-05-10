Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Mumbai Police registers fourth COVID-19 death as samples of ASI who died on 8 May test positive
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: The samples of an assistant sub inspector attached to Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Mumbai who died on Friday have tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Confirmed cases in Rajasthan climbed to 3,708, including 106 fatalities as the state registered 129 fresh infections and three deaths on Satuday, said the state health department.
The Union health ministry has decided to deploy Central teams to 10 states that have a high case load and are recording a high spurt of cases, in addition to the twenty teams deployed to districts with a high number of cases.
1,165 new cases, 48 deaths were reported in Maharashtra. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 20,228, while the toll reaches 779, according to the evening bulletin issued by the state health department.
In a series of tweets, the ministry of railways said that the West Bengal government today approved eight special trains to bring back migrant labourers stranded in various states, however, no trains have been approved from Maharashtra, it said.
The country's largest paramilitary force CRPF reported 62 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday from a single Delhi-based unit, officials said. The total number of active cases in the 3.25 lakh-strong force now stands at 231, they said. Two personnel have recovered from coronavirus while one succumbed to the infection.
23 deaths and 394 new cases were reported in Gujarat in the past 24 hours, according to reports. The total number of cases in the in the state reached 7,797 including 472 deaths.
Tamil Nadu recorded 526 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and Chennai recorded 279 cases with four deaths, reports News18. The total number of coronavirus has infections in the state has reached 6,535.
The testing capacity for COVID-19 has been scaled up to around 95,000 tests per day and a total of 15,25,631 tests have been conducted so far across 332 government and 121 private laboratories, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
The number of confirmed cases in Delhi climbed to 6,542 as 224 new infections were reported between 4 pm on Friday to midnight. According to data released by the Chief Minister's Office, no new deaths were recorded and the toll stands at 68
Karnataka on Saturday registered 41 fresh infections, pushing the total in the state to 794, including 30 deaths and 386 recoveries, according to the 5 pm bulletin issued by the state health department.
Two persons who were brought back to Kerala on an evacuation flight on 7 May have tested positive, taking the number of active cases in the state to 17, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The Tamil Nadu govt announced major relaxations in lockdown guidelines in non-containment zones from Monday. Essential shops can function from 6am to 7pm while standalone and neigbourhood shops to open from 10 am to 6 pm and from 10.30 am to 6 pm in Chennai.
"Number of active cases of COVID-19 stands at 1800 in Uttar Pradesh and 1399 patients have recovered. Our average recovery rate stands at around 43 percent as against national average of 30 percent," ANI quotes Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad as saying.
In a slugfest over the transportation of stranded migrants to West Bengal, railway officials on Saturday said there were no proposal on record so far with the national transporter to run any more 'Shramik Special' trains to the state.
The Indian Railways reaction came minutes after the TMC said they have already planned to run eight trains to ferry migrants from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Telangana. The railway said they did not even have the proposal yet for the train, which the TMC claimed has been scheduled from Hyderabad to Malda on Saturday at 3 pm
As the Centre has started running special trains to send stranded migrant workers back to their states, close to 1.09 lakh migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have applied on a Haryana government web portal to come to the state, Indian Express reported.
According to the report, around 79.29 percent of migrant labourers have applied to come to Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Yamunanagar and Rewari. Little over 50,000 of them want to come to Gurgaon district.
Officials believe the state's low coronavirus numbers is a factor for the workers seeking return. Till Friday, Haryana had 647 positive cases,
West Bengal is running 711 camps for the migrants in state, we are taking good care of them, said TMC leader Derek O'Brien, reacting sharply to the allegations made by the Centre over the failure of the West Bengal government to implement standard operating procedures in bringing back stranded migrants.
TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday accused Amit Shah of being biased with the BJP-ruled states with regard to stopping the movement of migrant labourers.
"The Home Minister is writing so many letters to Bengal but nothing was done in Karnataka when the CM stopped the movement of migrant labourers. Later he had to revoke the decision. The Uttar Pradesh government has waived off all labour laws but, no letters were written to them," said O'Brien.
He further alleged that the Centre was responsible for the rail mishap in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.
In response to Amit Shah's letter to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that migrants were not permitted to enter the state on trains, TMC's Derek O'brien was quoted by News18 as saying, "Home Minister of India has finally woken up from a deep sleep. We were wondering if you have helped any migrants."
A letter by the Home Minister first reached Delhi before it reached the West Bengal Govt. You sent doctors to Gujarat but a IMCT to Bengal, why are you messing around?
India's current doubling rate of COVID-19 cases improved to 11 days as against 9.9 days in the last week, while the mortality rate has been recorded at 3.3 percent, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday.
The Maharashtra Education Department said that no fee hike in schools can be imposed for academic year 2020-21. "Parents should not be forced to pay the remaining fee of academic year 2019-20 and the fee for 2020-21 in one go, they must be given monthly/quarterly payment options," said the state Education Department.
With the issue of migrant labourers being the latest flashpoint between Centre and West Bengal government, Home Minister Amit Shah took a potshot at chief minister Mamata Banerjee for not getting "expected support" help migrant workers reach home.
"West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrants reaching the state. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," Shah said in his letter to Mamata.
He further pointed out that the Centre has facilitated the return of more than 200,000 migrant labourers to reach home and that workers from West Bengal are also eager to go back.
According to the health ministry's latest notice on discharge policy for COVID-19 patients, for mild and pre-symptomatic cases, patients can be discharged after after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days.
For moderate cases, patients will be discharged only after resolution of clinical symptoms and ability to maintain oxygen saturation above 95 percent for three consecutive days without support.
For severe cases, patients will be discharged after they test negative by RT-PCR.
Rajasthan registered a total of 3,636 COVID-19 positive cases after 57 more individuals tested positive for the infectious disease on Saturday. According to the state health department, the toll remained at 103 with no new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.
With 3,320 more people testing positive in the past 24 hours across the nation, the total number of confirmed cases climbed to 59,662 on Saturday. Of the total, there were 39,834 active cases.
The Karnataka government has permitted the sale of liquor in standalone clubs, boarding hotels and bars, where the existing stock of alcohol can be sold at MRP, reported News18.
The alcohol can be bought only as takeaways from 9 am to 7 pm from Saturday till 17 May.
Karnataka has been among the few states that has wanted to restart economic activities and have the revenue come in for the state.
The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued notices to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and the District Magistrate of Aurangabad over 16 migrant workers being mowed down by a goods train. The incident happened between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Nanded Division.
The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about mowing down of 16 migrant workers by the goods train in the early hours of Friday, it said in a statement.
The officers have been directed to submit a detailed report within four weeks. "It should also include details of the steps taken by the state and the district authorities to provide food, shelter and other basic amenities to the poor people, especially migrant labourers, who are facing extreme difficulties from every angle during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown," it said.
The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases reached 56,342 on Friday with more people testing positive for the deadly virus infection in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan among other states.
India registered an increase of 103 fatalities and 3,390 infections in the last 24 hours, on Friday while the number of those having recovered from the infection crossedg the 16,000 mark and the toll neared 1,900.
Meanwhile, the situation in Maharashtra's Mumbai and Pune remained worrisome with both cities reporting 748 and 111 cases, respectively. The massive spike in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region was reported along with the news that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief was replaced by the Maharashtra government on Friday.
BMC commissioner Pravin Pardeshi will swap offices with Iqbal S Chahal, currently additional chief secretary (urban development).
Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad emerged as other major hotspots in the country, with the National Capital reporting 338 new cases, while the other two cities registered 399 and 269 cases, respectively.
Spike in cases continue despite extended lockdown
A large number of new cases were reported during the day from various cities in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, while Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha also reported rise in their tallies.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 37,916. While 16,539 people have recovered, one patient has migrated, it said. "Thus, around 29.35 percent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.
The total cases include 111 foreign nationals.
The total of 103 deaths reported since Thursday morning include 43 in Maharashtra; 29 in Gujarat; eight in Madhya Pradesh; seven in West Bengal; five in Rajasthan; two each in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh; and one each in Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
Of the 1,886 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 694 patients dying of COVID-19, Gujarat comes second with 425 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 193, West Bengal at 151, Rajasthan at 97, Delhi at 66, Uttar Pradesh at 62 and Andhra Pradesh at 38.
The death toll reached 37 in Tamil Nadu, 30 in Karnataka while Telangana has reported 29 fatalities. Punjab has registered 28 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir nine, Haryana seven, Bihar five and Kerala four.
Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities. Odisha and Himachal Pradesh have reported two deaths each.
Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Assam and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.
According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 17,974 followed by Gujarat at 7,012, Delhi at 5,980, Tamil Nadu at 5,409, Rajasthan at 3,427, Madhya Pradesh at 3,252 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,071.
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,847 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,644 in Punjab.
The tally has risen to 1,548 in West Bengal, 1,123 in Telangana, 793 in Jammu and Kashmir, 705 in Karnataka, 625 in Haryana and 550 in Bihar.
Kerala has reported 503 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has 219. A total of 135 people have been infected with the virus in Chandigarh and 132 in Jharkhand.
Tripura has reported 65 cases, Uttarakhand has 61, Chhattisgarh has 59, Assam has 54, Himachal Pradesh has 46 and Ladakh has 42.
Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Meghalaya has registered 12 cases, Puducherry has nine, while Goa has seven. Manipur has two cases. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported one case each.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)," the ministry said on its website.
State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.
MHA says 'learn to live with virus'
During a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "As we talk of relaxations to the lockdown and of migrant workers returning back to their respective homes, there is a big challenge in front of us that we also have to learn to live with the virus."
"And when we are talking about learning to live with the virus then it is very important that the guidelines that are there on saving oneself from the virus are adopted in the community as a behavioural change," he added.
It is a big challenge and the government needs the community support for it, Agarwal added.
The ministry also reeled off various datasets, including those showing a rising number of infection-free districts and an increasing recovery rate, to suggest the success of the government's strategy in the COVID-19 fight, even as it sought "a behavioural change" and everyone's support in this massive challenge.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, admitted there has been no success yet in breaking the virus chain, and said his government may seek deployment of central forces, if needed, to allow police personnel to take rest in phases. The state tops the nationwide tally for confirmed cases as well as deaths.
Ugly side of migrant crisis
Sixteen migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks while returning to Madhya Pradesh were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The migrant workers, rendered jobless due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and desperate to go to their native places, were walking along the rail tracks apparently to escape police attention.
Those killed and the four other migrant workers who survived were all male, officials said. A viral video clip from the scene of the tragedy shows the bodies of migrant workers lying on the tracks and nearby with their meagre personal belongings scattered around.
Aurangabad SP Mokshada Patil told PTI that three of the four survivors had tried in vain to wake up their colleagues who had slept on the track after an overnight walk from Jalna, around 40 kilometres from the accident spot. The workers were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna along rail tracks, while returning to their home state Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station said.
Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh governments announced financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.
Separately in Karnataka, hundreds of migrant workers gathered on Mangaluru station in protest. They told the local police that they were stuck in the city without jobs, money and adequate food and that they were even willing to walk to their home states if the special trains were not operated immediately.
Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking a direction to the Centre to ask all district magistrates in the country to identify stranded migrant workers and provide shelter and food to them before ensuring their free transportation to native places in view of the Aurangabad tragedy.
Economic costs of lockdown causes worry
With the pandemic and the ongoing lockdown hitting the economy badly, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh urged the prime minister to spell out the way forward for the country's economic revival and an exit strategy from the third phase of the lockdown.
A nationwide lockdown has been in place since 25 March, which was first imposed for 21 days but got extended first for another 14 days till 3 May and then for further 14 days in the third phase, with considerable relaxations, till 17 May.
The economic cost of the COVID-19 fight and the ongoing nationwide lockdown also appeared rising manifold with Moody's Investors Service projecting India's economic growth at zero percent for the current fiscal. It also said that a high government debt, weak social and physical infrastructure, and a fragile financial sector face further pressures due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to experts, industrial and other business establishments may also face a huge labour shortage once they resume operations after the lockdown, which has been in place since 25 March and is scheduled to continue till 17 May. Lakhs of migrant workers have either left for their native places or are in the process of doing so, including by trains and buses arranged by state governments.
There are also worries that the virus spread may grow further in newer areas following these movements, while a large number of Indians stranded abroad have also begun returning home in special flights.
Since its outbreak in China last December, more than 38.6 lakh people have been found to be infected with this virus, while over 2.7 lakh people have lost their lives. Nearly 13 lakh people have recovered so far, including about 2 lakh in the US.
Separately, a panel of experts, formed to suggest ways to revive Maharashtra's economy, hit by the COVID-19 crisis and the resultant lockdown, submitted its report to the government during the day.
Several states have been taking steps to shore up their resources, including by levying higher taxes on fuel and liquor.
After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and several others, Himachal Pradesh government has now decided to impose a 'corona cess' on liquor sales, while Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy also said the territorial administration was mulling imposition of special COVID-19 tax on liquor to wriggle out of the current fiscal crisis.
The Madras High Court, however, ordered closure of liquor shops in Tamil Nadu a day after they were reopened, but allowed sale of liquor through online and door delivery till the end of the lockdown.
The Supreme Court too asked states to consider non-direct contact or online sales and home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus on account of crowding at the shops.
Liquor shops were allowed to be opened in the third phase of the lockdown, which began on 4 May, subject to compliance to social distancing and other guidelines issued by the government.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 10, 2020 07:10:32 IST
Tags : Aurangabad, Aurangabad News, Aurangabad Train Accident, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Ahmedabad, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Indore, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus In Pune, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Lockdown Phase 3, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Outbreak In India, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Testing, Coronavirus Testing Kit, Coronavirus Tests, Coronavius In India, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases In India, COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Flattening The Curve, Health, Health Ministry, Healthcare In India, ICMR, India, India Covid-19 Cases, Maharashtra Train Accident, Narendra Modi, NewsTracker, Train Accident, Train Accident In Maharashtra, Train Accident Today, UAE
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 8: Nearly 4 million cases, Japan approves Remdesivir, Australia's three-step reopening
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 8: PPE created by Navy gets approved, Indians evacuated from Abu Dhabi, Dhaka, Singapore
-
Could Vitamin D deficiency be harmful to COVID-19 patients?
-
World Thalassemia Day 2020: Three things you need to know about the treatment of thalassemia
-
World Red Cross Day 2020: Is donating blood safe during the COVID-19 pandemic?
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 7: UK now worst-hit in Europe, Spain extends emergency, France to relax restrictions
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: ICMR expands list of private labs from 8 to 13 for real-time RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Mumbai Police registers fourth COVID-19 death as samples of ASI who died on 8 May test positive
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat reports 326 new COVID-19 cases as number of confirmed infections rises to 4,721; toll at 236
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor starting tomorrow, to curb overcrowding in shops
-
Lockdown Extended in Hyderabad: Full list of activities permitted in Hyderabad from Monday, 4 May 2020
Highlights
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Railway ministry tweet incorrect, claims West Bengal home secretary
West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay on Saturday termed as misleading and incorrect a Railway ministry tweet which claimed that the West Bengal govt had approved eight special Shramik trains from various states after Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the state was not allowing such trains. "All 8 trains were approved, communicated to states concerned on Friday," PTI quotes him as saying.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Updates
Ahmedbad reports 280 new cases, 20 fatalities
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Updates
Cases in Gujarat surge to 7,797
23 deaths and 394 new cases were reported in Gujarat in the past 24 hours, reported the Times of India. The total number of cases in the in the state reached 7,797 including 472 deaths. 2,091 persons have been cured and discharged till date.
Aarogya Setu app alerted govt about over 650 current and 300 emerging hotspots
Aarogya Setu app alerted the government about more than 650 hotspots across the country and over 300 emerging hotspots, said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu jump by 526 to 6,535
Tamil Nadu recorded 526 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and Chennai recorded 279 cases with four deaths, reports News18. The total number of coronavirus has infections in the state has reached 6,535. Four deaths were also reported today, taking the toll in the state to 44. Acoording to the report, as many as 1,867 cases are linked to the Koyembedu market cluster.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Updates
Case count in Punjab rises to 1,762
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Dharavi reports 25 new cases, one death
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi Police rubbishes media report on purported audio clip of Markaz Nizamuddin head
The Delhi Police on Saturday rubbished a media report suggesting that a purported audio clip of Markaz Nizamuddin head Maulana Saad Kandhalvi may have been doctored.
In the clip in question, Saad could be heard telling Jamaat attendees to ignore government directives and social distancing norms.
The report, quoting sources, claimed that an initial probe suggested that the clip appeared to have been curated from multiple files, and hence its veracity needed to be confirmed by the forensic lab.
However, the Delhi Police said that the report "is not only factually incorrect but seems to be based on wholly unverified sources and purely conjectural imagination."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Indians stranded in Dhaka return to Delhi
An Air India flight carrying at least 129 Indian nationals from Dhaka in Bangladesh has landed at Delhi Airport on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
After TMC claims to run eight special trains to ferry migrants, Railways say 'no proposal on record'
In a slugfest over the transportation of stranded migrants to West Bengal, railway officials on Saturday said there were no proposal on record so far with the national transporter to run any more 'Shramik Special' trains to the state.
The Indian Railways reaction came minutes after the TMC said they have already planned to run eight trains to ferry migrants from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Telangana. The railway said they did not even have the proposal yet for the train, which the TMC claimed has been scheduled from Hyderabad to Malda on Saturday at 3 pm.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
Uttarakhand reports 67 COVID-19 positive cases
After four more individuals test positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttarakhand, the total number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to 67 on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha trains 1.72 lakh healthcare professionals to combat pandemic in state
The Odisha government has trained 1.72 lakh healthcare officials to fight COVID-19 pandemic in the state, where a spike in the number of positive cases was recently witnessed following the return of Odia migrant workers from other parts of the country, a senior official said.
"The state government has trained 1,72,499 health officials to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak," Chief Secretary AK Tripathy said while launching the 'COVID-19 workforce portal' in Bhubaneswar on Friday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Haryana Latest Updates
Over 1.09 lakh migrant workers from Bihar and UP seek to return to Haryana after state registers low COVID-19 cases
As the Centre has started running special trains to send stranded migrant workers back to their states, close to 1.09 lakh migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have applied on a Haryana government web portal to come to the state, Indian Express reported.
According to the report, around 79.29 percent of migrant labourers have applied to come to Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Yamunanagar and Rewari. Little over 50,000 of them want to come to Gurgaon district.
Officials believe the state's low coronavirus numbers is a factor for the workers seeking return. Till Friday, Haryana had 647 positive cases,
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
48 CISF personnel test COVID-19 positive so far
Thirteen more personnel in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have tested positive for the nove coronavirus on Saturday, thereby taking the confirmed cases to 48 among the security force officials, according to ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
Bengal is running 711 camps for migrants: TMC after Centre alleges state didn't follow SOP to bring back migrant workers
West Bengal is running 711 camps for the migrants in state, we are taking good care of them, said TMC leader Derek O'Brien, reacting sharply to the allegations made by the Centre over the failure of the West Bengal government to implement standard operating procedures in bringing back stranded migrants.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
Derek O'Brien accuses Amit Shah of favouring BJP-ruled states, says Centre did nothing after UP govt waived off labour laws
TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday accused Amit Shah of being biased with the BJP-ruled states with regard to stopping the movement of migrant labourers.
"The Home Minister is writing so many letters to Bengal but nothing was done in Karnataka when the CM stopped the movement of migrant labourers. Later he had to revoke the decision. The Uttar Pradesh government has waived off all labour laws but, no letters were written to them," said O'Brien.
He further alleged that the Centre was responsible for the rail mishap in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
Amit Shah finally woke up from a deep sleep: Derek O'Brien on HM's letter to Mamata Banerjee
In response to Amit Shah's letter to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that migrants were not permitted to enter the state on trains, TMC's Derek O'brien was quoted by News18 as saying, "Home Minister of India has finally woken up from a deep sleep. We were wondering if you have helped any migrants."
"A letter by the Home Minister first reached Delhi before it reached the West Bengal Govt. You sent doctors to Gujarat but a IMCT to Bengal, why are you messing around?" said the TMC leader.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
Data comparing COVID-19 growth rate of different states misleading: Derek O'Brien
Responding to the allegations against the West Bengal government over mismanagement of identifying COVID-19 hot spots and containing them, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday said that the data comparing COVID-19 growth rate of different states is "misleading".
"Epidemiologists say it is wrong to compare regions at different points of the virus cycle because each of these regions in countries and states are all in different period of cycle," said Derek.
Coronavirus in Mumbai Latest Update
BMC chief to visit Dharavi, headquarters
Newly-appointed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Chahal will visit the control room at the civic body's headquarters, follwed by Nair Hospital today to take account of the situation in the city worst affected by coronavirus, News18 reported. He will also visit Dharavi, which has reported a high number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 29.9%, fatality at 3.3%: Harsh Vardhan
After a total of 17,847 COVID-19 patients were discharged across the nation, the recovery rate climbed to 29.9 percent, said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday.
"Our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3% and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9%, these are very good indicators," he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Current doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India is 11 days: Harsh Vardhan
India's current doubling rate of COVID-19 cases improved to 11 days as against 9.9 days in the last week, while the mortality rate has been recorded at 3.3 percent, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Close to 359 Indians evacuated from Dubai
Under Centre's Vande Bharat Mission, close to 359 Indian nationals arrived from Dubai in two Air India flights early on Saturday.
Among the passengers was a Madurai-based woman whose husband died in Dubai. The body was also brought in the aircraft and she headed to the southern temple town on road with her spouse's body, News18 reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
Trinamool Congress to hold press meet at 1 pm
The All India Trinamool Congress will conduct a press meet via video conference on Saturday at 1 pm. The meeting can be expected to be on the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal.
The press conference will be hosted by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, AITC Parliamentary Party Leader in the Lok Sabha, Derek O’Brien, AITC Parliamentary Party Leader in Rajya Sabha and Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Member of Parliament.They will take questions from you after their statements.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra schools will not implement any fee hike for academic year 2019-20
The Maharashtra Education Department said that no fee hike in schools can be imposed for academic year 2020-21. "Parents should not be forced to pay the remaining fee of academic year 2019-20 and the fee for 2020-21 in one go, they must be given monthly/quarterly payment options," said the state Education Department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
COVID-19 patients treated next to corpses in Mumbai's Sion hospital
In a disturbing video that was reportedly recorded inside a civic hospital in Mumbai, patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus can be seen lying in beds, hardly few feet away from beds that have corpses on them.
The video went viral after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on 6 May uploaded it on social media. Rane identified the location as the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
'Bengal govt hindering return of migrant workers via trains': Amit Shah
With the issue of migrant labourers being the latest flashpoint between Centre and West Bengal government, Home Minister Amit Shah took a potshot at chief minister Mamata Banerjee for not getting "expected support" help migrant workers reach home.
"West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrants reaching the state. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," Shah said in his letter to Mamata.
He further pointed out that the Centre has facilitated the return of more than 200,000 migrant labourers to reach home and that workers from West Bengal are also eager to go back.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 patients with severe cases can be released only after testing negative by RT-PCR
According to the health ministry's latest notice on discharge policy for COVID-19 patients, for mild and pre-symptomatic cases, patients can be discharged after after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days.
For moderate cases, patients will be discharged only after resolution of clinical symptoms and ability to maintain oxygen saturation above 95 percent for three consecutive days without support.
For severe cases, patients will be discharged after they test negative by RT-PCR.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Health Ministry issues revised discharge policy for COVID-19 patients
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Jaipur reports 1,160 infections of total 3,531 cases in Rajasthan
Of the total 3,531 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, Jaipur reported the maximum with 1,160 patients being infected. The city has recorded more than half of the total number of deaths in the state with 53 people losing their lives to the viral disease.
So far, the toll in Rajasthan stood at 103.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
57 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan take state's total to 3,636
Rajasthan registered a total of 3,636 COVID-19 positive cases after 57 more individuals tested positive for the infectious disease on Saturday. According to the state health department, the toll remained at 103 with no new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 toll in India rises to 1,981 after 95 deaths in past 24 hrs
The COVID-19 toll in India rose to 1,981 after 95 more succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Saturday.
As many 17,847 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, taking the rate to 30 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
3,320 more test positive in past 24 hrs taking India's confirmed cases to 59,662
With 3,320 more people testing positive in the past 24 hours across the nation, the total number of confirmed cases climbed to 59,662 on Saturday. Of the total, there were 39,834 active cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt launches e-token portal for liquor sale, says News18
In a bid to maintain social distancing rules and prevent chaos, the Delhi government has launched an e-token portal for liquor sale, News18 reported.
The chaos has prompted the Delhi government to launch an e-token system for customers. They can now log into - www.qtoken.in to select an outlet and book a time slot to buy liquor. Only 50 tokens will be issued per hour to keep the rush in check.
Even after the imposition of 70 percent corona-fee on alcohol in the National Capital by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, customers did not deter from buying.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka permits liquor sale; bars and hotels can sell stock at MRP till 17 May
The Karnataka government has permitted the sale of liquor in standalone clubs, boarding hotels and bars, where the existing stock of alcohol can be sold at MRP, reported News18.
The alcohol can be bought only as takeaways from 9 am to 7 pm from Saturday till 17 May.
Karnataka has been among the few states that has wanted to restart economic activities and have the revenue come in for the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
WHO to launch COVID-19 app with Bluetooth-based contact tracing
The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to launch an app this month to enable people in under-resourced countries to assess whether they may have the novel coronavirus, and is considering a Bluetooth-based contact tracing feature too, an official told Reuters on Friday.
The app will ask people about their symptoms and offer guidance on whether they may have Covid-19, the potentially lethal illness caused by the coronavirus, said Bernardo Mariano, chief information officer for the WHO. Other information, such as how to get tested, will be personalized according to the user’s country.
Though the WHO will release a version on app stores globally, any government will be able to take the app’s underlying technology, add features and release its own version on app stores, Mariano said in a phone interview.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Uber lays off 14% of its workforce, says French hacker
The latest findings of French hacker Robert Baptiste, who goes by Elliot Alderson on Twitter, revealed that Uber has laid of 3,700 employees. In the wee hours of Saturday, Baptiste tweeted that the cab service providers have decided to lay off close to 14 percent of its workforce.
Uber has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has crushed the travel industry because of lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.
The stocks fell fell as much as 4 percent on Wednesday but ended the trading day down 0.9 percent
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of Aurangabad rail accident that killed over 16 migrant workers
The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued notices to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and the District Magistrate of Aurangabad over 16 migrant workers being mowed down by a goods train. The incident happened between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Nanded Division.
The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about mowing down of 16 migrant workers by the goods train in the early hours of Friday, it said in a statement.
The officers have been directed to submit a detailed report within four weeks. "It should also include details of the steps taken by the state and the district authorities to provide food, shelter and other basic amenities to the poor people, especially migrant labourers, who are facing extreme difficulties from every angle during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown," it said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:54 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Three migrant workers returning to Uttar Pradesh die in Madhya Pradesh
23:49 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Railway ministry tweet incorrect, claims West Bengal home secretary
West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay on Saturday termed as misleading and incorrect a Railway ministry tweet which claimed that the West Bengal govt had approved eight special Shramik trains from various states after Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the state was not allowing such trains. "All 8 trains were approved, communicated to states concerned on Friday," PTI quotes him as saying.
23:43 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Iran-linked hackers recently targeted staff at drugmaker Gilead, claims report
Hackers linked to Iran have targeted staff at US drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc in recent weeks, according to publicly-available web archives reviewed by Reuters and three cybersecurity researchers, as the company races to deploy a treatment for the COVID-19 virus. In one case, a fake email login page designed to steal passwords was sent in April to a top Gilead executive involved in legal and corporate affairs, according to an archived version on a website used to scan for malicious web addresses. News agency Reuters said it was not able to determine whether the attack was successful.
23:40 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak In Maharashtra Latest Updates
160 new cases, five fatalities recorded in Pune
Pune district reported 160 new coronavirus cases since Friday night, taking the tally of cases to 2,732, PTI quotes health officials as saying. The death toll reached 148 with five COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection, an official said.
23:27 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak In Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai Police registers fourth COVID-19 death
23:22 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak In Gujarat Latest Updates
Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra says he tested negative
23:18 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak In Bihar Latest Updates
Cop beats up doctor for refusing to conduct medical exam of four accused
23:05 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak In India Latest Updates
Air Indian Express flight from Kuwait lands in Kochi
22:58 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak In India Latest Updates
Rahul Gandhi demands audit of PM-CARES fund
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded audit of PM CARES Fund and said the account of money received and spent be made public. The Centre had set up the Prime Minister''s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund on 28 March, with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected. The Congress has questioned the government over setting up of a separate PM CARES Fund by the prime minister for fighting coronavirus, demanding that the same be merged with the PM National Relief Fund.
22:54 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak In Tripura Latest Updates
17 more BSF personnel test positive in Tripura
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said that 17 more personnel from the Border Security Force's 86th Battalion have tested positive in Ambassa. Tripura now has 132 active cases and none of them are among civilians.