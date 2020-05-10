Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Mumbai Police registers fourth COVID-19 death as samples of ASI who died on 8 May test positive

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates Three migrant workers returning to Uttar Pradesh die in Madhya Pradesh Three migrant workers who were on their way to Utttar Pradesh from Maharashtra, mostly walking, died in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said. The trio were among thousands of migrant workers who have set out on foot for their home states from Maharashtra in the last few weeks amid lockdown on account for coronavirus.While autopsy reports were yet to be available, doctors said the possible cause of deaths was fatigue and dehydration in peak summer heat.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Railway ministry tweet incorrect, claims West Bengal home secretary West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay on Saturday termed as misleading and incorrect a Railway ministry tweet which claimed that the West Bengal govt had approved eight special Shramik trains from various states after Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the state was not allowing such trains. "All 8 trains were approved, communicated to states concerned on Friday," PTI quotes him as saying.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Iran-linked hackers recently targeted staff at drugmaker Gilead, claims report Hackers linked to Iran have targeted staff at US drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc in recent weeks, according to publicly-available web archives reviewed by Reuters and three cybersecurity researchers, as the company races to deploy a treatment for the COVID-19 virus. In one case, a fake email login page designed to steal passwords was sent in April to a top Gilead executive involved in legal and corporate affairs, according to an archived version on a website used to scan for malicious web addresses. News agency Reuters said it was not able to determine whether the attack was successful.

Coronavirus Outbreak In Maharashtra Latest Updates 160 new cases, five fatalities recorded in Pune Pune district reported 160 new coronavirus cases since Friday night, taking the tally of cases to 2,732, PTI quotes health officials as saying. The death toll reached 148 with five COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection, an official said.

Coronavirus Outbreak In Maharashtra Latest Updates Mumbai Police registers fourth COVID-19 death The samples of an assistant sub inspector attached to Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Mumbai who died on Friday have tested positive for novel coronavirus, PTI quotes officials as saying. He died in the early hours of Friday after being admitted in a civic hospital on Wednesday with COVID-19-like​symptoms, an official said. "He was also a diabetic. His samples returned positive on Friday evening. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in Mumbai police. Some 350 personnel in the metropolis' force have tested positive for the virus so far," he added.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Saturday took to Twitter to announce that he had tested negative for the coronavirus. Nehra was placed under quarantine on 5 May after he came into contact with a COVID-19 patient and CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board Mukesh Kumar had taken over the charge.



Will rejoin the #FightAgainstCOVID19 ASAP



Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers🙏🙏#AmdavadFightsCorona — Vijay Nehra (@vnehra) May 9, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak In Bihar Latest Updates Cop beats up doctor for refusing to conduct medical exam of four accused An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) thrashed a doctor of a primary health centre for allegedly refusing to conduct medical examination of four accused of a rape case who were without face masks and also tied with a single rope against the social distancing norms in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Saturday, reports PTI. The incident took place in the Jalle Primary Health Centre this morning. Doctors and other staff of the Jaale PHC went on strike to protest against the incident.

An Air India Express flight brings back 177 passengers and 4 infants to Kochi from Kuwait

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded audit of PM CARES Fund and said the account of money received and spent be made public. The Centre had set up the Prime Minister''s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund on 28 March, with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected. The Congress has questioned the government over setting up of a separate PM CARES Fund by the prime minister for fighting coronavirus, demanding that the same be merged with the PM National Relief Fund.



It’s important that PM ensures the fund is audited & that the record of money received and spent is available to the public. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2020

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said that 17 more personnel from the Border Security Force's 86th Battalion have tested positive in Ambassa. Tripura now has 132 active cases and none of them are among civilians.



17 persons found #COVID19 POSITIVE in Tripura today from 86th-Bn #BSF, Ambassa. No Civilian found POSITIVE among them.



✔️Total #COVID19 active cases in Tripura now stands: 132



✔️ Transferred out: 02

✔️Recovered: 02



Updated at : 10:00 pm, 9th May.#TripuraCovid19Count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 9, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: The samples of an assistant sub inspector attached to Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Mumbai who died on Friday have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Confirmed cases in Rajasthan climbed to 3,708, including 106 fatalities as the state registered 129 fresh infections and three deaths on Satuday, said the state health department.

The Union health ministry has decided to deploy Central teams to 10 states that have a high case load and are recording a high spurt of cases, in addition to the twenty teams deployed to districts with a high number of cases.

1,165 new cases, 48 deaths were reported in Maharashtra. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 20,228, while the toll reaches 779, according to the evening bulletin issued by the state health department.

In a series of tweets, the ministry of railways said that the West Bengal government today approved eight special trains to bring back migrant labourers stranded in various states, however, no trains have been approved from Maharashtra, it said.

The country's largest paramilitary force CRPF reported 62 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday from a single Delhi-based unit, officials said. The total number of active cases in the 3.25 lakh-strong force now stands at 231, they said. Two personnel have recovered from coronavirus while one succumbed to the infection.

23 deaths and 394 new cases were reported in Gujarat in the past 24 hours, according to reports. The total number of cases in the in the state reached 7,797 including 472 deaths.

Tamil Nadu recorded 526 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and Chennai recorded 279 cases with four deaths, reports News18. The total number of coronavirus has infections in the state has reached 6,535.

The testing capacity for COVID-19 has been scaled up to around 95,000 tests per day and a total of 15,25,631 tests have been conducted so far across 332 government and 121 private laboratories, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The number of confirmed cases in Delhi climbed to 6,542 as 224 new infections were reported between 4 pm on Friday to midnight. According to data released by the Chief Minister's Office, no new deaths were recorded and the toll stands at 68

Karnataka on Saturday registered 41 fresh infections, pushing the total in the state to 794, including 30 deaths and 386 recoveries, according to the 5 pm bulletin issued by the state health department.

Two persons who were brought back to Kerala on an evacuation flight on 7 May have tested positive, taking the number of active cases in the state to 17, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Tamil Nadu govt announced major relaxations in lockdown guidelines in non-containment zones from Monday. Essential shops can function from 6am to 7pm while standalone and neigbourhood shops to open from 10 am to 6 pm and from 10.30 am to 6 pm in Chennai.

"Number of active cases of COVID-19 stands at 1800 in Uttar Pradesh and 1399 patients have recovered. Our average recovery rate stands at around 43 percent as against national average of 30 percent," ANI quotes Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad as saying.

In a slugfest over the transportation of stranded migrants to West Bengal, railway officials on Saturday said there were no proposal on record so far with the national transporter to run any more 'Shramik Special' trains to the state.

The Indian Railways reaction came minutes after the TMC said they have already planned to run eight trains to ferry migrants from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Telangana. The railway said they did not even have the proposal yet for the train, which the TMC claimed has been scheduled from Hyderabad to Malda on Saturday at 3 pm

As the Centre has started running special trains to send stranded migrant workers back to their states, close to 1.09 lakh migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have applied on a Haryana government web portal to come to the state, Indian Express reported.

According to the report, around 79.29 percent of migrant labourers have applied to come to Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Yamunanagar and Rewari. Little over 50,000 of them want to come to Gurgaon district.

Officials believe the state's low coronavirus numbers is a factor for the workers seeking return. Till Friday, Haryana had 647 positive cases,

West Bengal is running 711 camps for the migrants in state, we are taking good care of them, said TMC leader Derek O'Brien, reacting sharply to the allegations made by the Centre over the failure of the West Bengal government to implement standard operating procedures in bringing back stranded migrants.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday accused Amit Shah of being biased with the BJP-ruled states with regard to stopping the movement of migrant labourers.

"The Home Minister is writing so many letters to Bengal but nothing was done in Karnataka when the CM stopped the movement of migrant labourers. Later he had to revoke the decision. The Uttar Pradesh government has waived off all labour laws but, no letters were written to them," said O'Brien.

He further alleged that the Centre was responsible for the rail mishap in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

In response to Amit Shah's letter to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that migrants were not permitted to enter the state on trains, TMC's Derek O'brien was quoted by News18 as saying, "Home Minister of India has finally woken up from a deep sleep. We were wondering if you have helped any migrants."

A letter by the Home Minister first reached Delhi before it reached the West Bengal Govt. You sent doctors to Gujarat but a IMCT to Bengal, why are you messing around?

India's current doubling rate of COVID-19 cases improved to 11 days as against 9.9 days in the last week, while the mortality rate has been recorded at 3.3 percent, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday.

The Maharashtra Education Department said that no fee hike in schools can be imposed for academic year 2020-21. "Parents should not be forced to pay the remaining fee of academic year 2019-20 and the fee for 2020-21 in one go, they must be given monthly/quarterly payment options," said the state Education Department.

With the issue of migrant labourers being the latest flashpoint between Centre and West Bengal government, Home Minister Amit Shah took a potshot at chief minister Mamata Banerjee for not getting "expected support" help migrant workers reach home.

"West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrants reaching the state. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," Shah said in his letter to Mamata.

He further pointed out that the Centre has facilitated the return of more than 200,000 migrant labourers to reach home and that workers from West Bengal are also eager to go back.

According to the health ministry's latest notice on discharge policy for COVID-19 patients, for mild and pre-symptomatic cases, patients can be discharged after after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days.

For moderate cases, patients will be discharged only after resolution of clinical symptoms and ability to maintain oxygen saturation above 95 percent for three consecutive days without support.

For severe cases, patients will be discharged after they test negative by RT-PCR.

Rajasthan registered a total of 3,636 COVID-19 positive cases after 57 more individuals tested positive for the infectious disease on Saturday. According to the state health department, the toll remained at 103 with no new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

With 3,320 more people testing positive in the past 24 hours across the nation, the total number of confirmed cases climbed to 59,662 on Saturday. Of the total, there were 39,834 active cases.

The Karnataka government has permitted the sale of liquor in standalone clubs, boarding hotels and bars, where the existing stock of alcohol can be sold at MRP, reported News18.

The alcohol can be bought only as takeaways from 9 am to 7 pm from Saturday till 17 May.

Karnataka has been among the few states that has wanted to restart economic activities and have the revenue come in for the state.

The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued notices to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and the District Magistrate of Aurangabad over 16 migrant workers being mowed down by a goods train. The incident happened between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Nanded Division.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about mowing down of 16 migrant workers by the goods train in the early hours of Friday, it said in a statement.

The officers have been directed to submit a detailed report within four weeks. "It should also include details of the steps taken by the state and the district authorities to provide food, shelter and other basic amenities to the poor people, especially migrant labourers, who are facing extreme difficulties from every angle during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown," it said.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases reached 56,342 on Friday with more people testing positive for the deadly virus infection in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan among other states.

India registered an increase of 103 fatalities and 3,390 infections in the last 24 hours, on Friday while the number of those having recovered from the infection crossedg the 16,000 mark and the toll neared 1,900.

Meanwhile, the situation in Maharashtra's Mumbai and Pune remained worrisome with both cities reporting 748 and 111 cases, respectively. The massive spike in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region was reported along with the news that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief was replaced by the Maharashtra government on Friday.

BMC commissioner Pravin Pardeshi will swap offices with Iqbal S Chahal, currently additional chief secretary (urban development).

Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad emerged as other major hotspots in the country, with the National Capital reporting 338 new cases, while the other two cities registered 399 and 269 cases, respectively.

Spike in cases continue despite extended lockdown

A large number of new cases were reported during the day from various cities in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, while Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha also reported rise in their tallies.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 37,916. While 16,539 people have recovered, one patient has migrated, it said. "Thus, around 29.35 percent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total cases include 111 foreign nationals.

The total of 103 deaths reported since Thursday morning include 43 in Maharashtra; 29 in Gujarat; eight in Madhya Pradesh; seven in West Bengal; five in Rajasthan; two each in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh; and one each in Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 1,886 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 694 patients dying of COVID-19, Gujarat comes second with 425 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 193, West Bengal at 151, Rajasthan at 97, Delhi at 66, Uttar Pradesh at 62 and Andhra Pradesh at 38.

The death toll reached 37 in Tamil Nadu, 30 in Karnataka while Telangana has reported 29 fatalities. Punjab has registered 28 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir nine, Haryana seven, Bihar five and Kerala four.

Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities. Odisha and Himachal Pradesh have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Assam and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 17,974 followed by Gujarat at 7,012, Delhi at 5,980, Tamil Nadu at 5,409, Rajasthan at 3,427, Madhya Pradesh at 3,252 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,071.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,847 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,644 in Punjab.

The tally has risen to 1,548 in West Bengal, 1,123 in Telangana, 793 in Jammu and Kashmir, 705 in Karnataka, 625 in Haryana and 550 in Bihar.

Kerala has reported 503 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has 219. A total of 135 people have been infected with the virus in Chandigarh and 132 in Jharkhand.

Tripura has reported 65 cases, Uttarakhand has 61, Chhattisgarh has 59, Assam has 54, Himachal Pradesh has 46 and Ladakh has 42.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has registered 12 cases, Puducherry has nine, while Goa has seven. Manipur has two cases. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported one case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)," the ministry said on its website.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

MHA says 'learn to live with virus'

During a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "As we talk of relaxations to the lockdown and of migrant workers returning back to their respective homes, there is a big challenge in front of us that we also have to learn to live with the virus."

"And when we are talking about learning to live with the virus then it is very important that the guidelines that are there on saving oneself from the virus are adopted in the community as a behavioural change," he added.

It is a big challenge and the government needs the community support for it, Agarwal added.

The ministry also reeled off various datasets, including those showing a rising number of infection-free districts and an increasing recovery rate, to suggest the success of the government's strategy in the COVID-19 fight, even as it sought "a behavioural change" and everyone's support in this massive challenge.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, admitted there has been no success yet in breaking the virus chain, and said his government may seek deployment of central forces, if needed, to allow police personnel to take rest in phases. The state tops the nationwide tally for confirmed cases as well as deaths.

Ugly side of migrant crisis

Sixteen migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks while returning to Madhya Pradesh were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The migrant workers, rendered jobless due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and desperate to go to their native places, were walking along the rail tracks apparently to escape police attention.

Those killed and the four other migrant workers who survived were all male, officials said. A viral video clip from the scene of the tragedy shows the bodies of migrant workers lying on the tracks and nearby with their meagre personal belongings scattered around.

Aurangabad SP Mokshada Patil told PTI that three of the four survivors had tried in vain to wake up their colleagues who had slept on the track after an overnight walk from Jalna, around 40 kilometres from the accident spot. The workers were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna along rail tracks, while returning to their home state Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station said.

Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh governments announced financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Separately in Karnataka, hundreds of migrant workers gathered on Mangaluru station in protest. They told the local police that they were stuck in the city without jobs, money and adequate food and that they were even willing to walk to their home states if the special trains were not operated immediately.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking a direction to the Centre to ask all district magistrates in the country to identify stranded migrant workers and provide shelter and food to them before ensuring their free transportation to native places in view of the Aurangabad tragedy.

Economic costs of lockdown causes worry

With the pandemic and the ongoing lockdown hitting the economy badly, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh urged the prime minister to spell out the way forward for the country's economic revival and an exit strategy from the third phase of the lockdown.

A nationwide lockdown has been in place since 25 March, which was first imposed for 21 days but got extended first for another 14 days till 3 May and then for further 14 days in the third phase, with considerable relaxations, till 17 May.

The economic cost of the COVID-19 fight and the ongoing nationwide lockdown also appeared rising manifold with Moody's Investors Service projecting India's economic growth at zero percent for the current fiscal. It also said that a high government debt, weak social and physical infrastructure, and a fragile financial sector face further pressures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to experts, industrial and other business establishments may also face a huge labour shortage once they resume operations after the lockdown, which has been in place since 25 March and is scheduled to continue till 17 May. Lakhs of migrant workers have either left for their native places or are in the process of doing so, including by trains and buses arranged by state governments.

There are also worries that the virus spread may grow further in newer areas following these movements, while a large number of Indians stranded abroad have also begun returning home in special flights.

Since its outbreak in China last December, more than 38.6 lakh people have been found to be infected with this virus, while over 2.7 lakh people have lost their lives. Nearly 13 lakh people have recovered so far, including about 2 lakh in the US.

Separately, a panel of experts, formed to suggest ways to revive Maharashtra's economy, hit by the COVID-19 crisis and the resultant lockdown, submitted its report to the government during the day.

Several states have been taking steps to shore up their resources, including by levying higher taxes on fuel and liquor.

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and several others, Himachal Pradesh government has now decided to impose a 'corona cess' on liquor sales, while Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy also said the territorial administration was mulling imposition of special COVID-19 tax on liquor to wriggle out of the current fiscal crisis.

The Madras High Court, however, ordered closure of liquor shops in Tamil Nadu a day after they were reopened, but allowed sale of liquor through online and door delivery till the end of the lockdown.

The Supreme Court too asked states to consider non-direct contact or online sales and home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus on account of crowding at the shops.

Liquor shops were allowed to be opened in the third phase of the lockdown, which began on 4 May, subject to compliance to social distancing and other guidelines issued by the government.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 10, 2020 07:10:32 IST

