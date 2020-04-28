Coronavirus Outbreak: Health ministry says 6,869 people cured of COVID-19 so far, recovery rate rises to 23.3%
New Delhi: A total of 6,869 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, taking the recovery rate to 23.3 percent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
A total of 1,543 new cases of coronavirus have been identified, which take the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 29,435, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, on Tuesday.
On Monday, the ministry had put the recovery rate from COVID-19 at 22.17 percent.
Addressing a press conference here, Agarwal said: "With 1,543 new cases, there are 29,435 positive cases in India till now. So far, 6,869 people have recovered including 684 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery rate to 23.3 percent. This is a progressive increase in the recovery rate."
Agarwal said that in the last 28 days, 17 districts have had no new case. "This means we need to maintain constant vigil," he added.
Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 17:44:14 IST
