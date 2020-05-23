Coronavirus Outbreak: HBO cancels annual Emmy party, contributes $1mn to Los Angeles COVID-19 relief fund
HBO has decided to contribute USD one million to Los Angeles COVID-19 relief fund, instead of spending the money for their traditional Emmy party and FYC (For Your Consideration) events.
A representative for the network confirmed they will not throw an Emmy party this year.
"On behalf of Bob Greenblatt and myself, we are proud to make this contribution from HBO instead of using it for our traditional Emmy party and FYC events," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming as saying.
"I am tremendously proud of all of our shows in Emmy contention this year, and I am hopeful they will receive the recognition I believe is richly deserved for all of our talented collaborators, in front of and behind the camera. We look forward to being able to get back to the work we love," Bloys added.
The donation made to Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles relief will be used to provide essential support to the family, medical staff, and everyone who are in need or have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Updated Date: May 23, 2020 16:27:22 IST
