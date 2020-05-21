Coronavirus Outbreak: Guidelines announced by aviation ministry for domestic flight services

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Thursday that about a third of operations will be allowed under strict norms when domestic flight services restart on Monday after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and all the airlines will have to adhere to the upper and lower limits of fares prescribed by the government.

In a set of detailed guidelines, the ministry advised vulnerable people like the elderly, pregnant women and passengers battling health issues to avoid air travel till the coronavirus pandemic abates. People residing in the containment zone will not be allowed to travel.

Following are the norms announced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for domestic passenger services:

Before entering the terminal, passenger to ensure that he or she is wearing a mask

Passenger to report at the airport 2 hours before flights

Passenger to travel in an authorized taxi/personal vehicle following the norms specified by the Home Ministry

During transit to airport, the passenger should take all precautions to prevent infection

Passenger to certify the status of history of his or her health through the Aarogya Setu App or a self-declaration form

Ensure web check-in and obtain a boarding pass

Baggage limitations - Only one check-in bag and one cabin bag allowed

Vulnerable persons such as very elderly, pregnant women, passengers with ailments are advised to avoid air travel

Passenger to download the baggage tag and baggage identification number, print it and affix it on the bag at a prominent place

In case the passenger is not able to print the baggage tag, then he or she should mention the PNR number and his or her name on a thick piece of paper and affix it / tag it with a strong string

Passenger to proceed to security hold area after security screening

While waiting in the security hold area, passenger to maintain social distancing and sanitization protocols

Chairs marked ''Not For Use'' should not be occupied

Passenger to dispose of all the bio-hazardous material like used masks, gloves, tissues etc. in the yellow-coloured disposable bins/bags placed at strategic locations at the airport

Passengers to collect the safety kit (three-layered surgical mask and sanitizer) from the airlines near the boarding gate

Passengers to wear mask and sanitize his/her hands before proceeding to the boarding gate for scanning of the boarding pass

Passengers to be attentive towards boarding announcements and reach the boarding queue by following social distancing

Display of identity cards by passengers is a must & check-in of the boarding pass would be done by the passenger by self-scanning of e-boarding pass

During the flight, passengers to strictly follow hygiene and sanitation. Face-to-face interaction to be minimized

Passenger to minimize the use of toilets and avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles

No queuing at the toilets and only one companion for children and the elderly would be allowed

No meal service in the aircraft. Water bottle to be made available in the galley area or on the seats. Eatables not to be consumed during the flight

No newspaper or magazine will be available, no onboard sale of any item

If the passenger feels uncomfortable, fatigued or has respiratory distress, it should be brought to the immediate notice of the crew

The disembarkation from the airlines would be sequential

Social distance and sanitation should be maintained at the arrival gate aerobridge, coaches, jet ladders ramps etc

To disembark passengers to strictly follow the instructions of the crew

Trolleys in the arrival area to be used sparingly

Passenger to wait at the baggage hold area till the baggage arrives in batches.

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 20:03:36 IST

Tags : Air Travel, Aviation, Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Ministry, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Domestic Flight Services, Guidelines, Hardeep Singh Puri, Lockdown, Nationwide Lockdown, NewsTracker, Shutdown