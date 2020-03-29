Coronavirus Outbreak: Guards in this Chinese park use AI-powered glasses to detect people with fever
It has been only days since China lifted its two-month lockdown. Several public spaces are also being opened one after the other.
The ease in movement is being allowed in phases but the country, where the deadly coronavirus originated, remains vigilant.
Security staff at Hongyuan Park in eastern China’s Hangzhou city have been given artificial intelligence (AI) enabled glasses that can detect the body temperature of visitors, South China Morning Post reported.
Fever is one of the leading symptoms of COVID-19 patients.
People visiting the Hongyuan Park, which is a part of the Xixi Wetland preserve, would not have to stand in queues or come in close contact of each other at the entrance now. The guards will be able to check if any tourist has fever or not from as far as one metre.
The smart glasses have been made by a Hangzhou-based startup called Rokid Corp. The glasses work on “non-contact thermal augmented reality.”
The company told South China Morning Post that upon wearing the “regular-looking” glasses, the body temperature of several hundred people could be checked within minutes.
The startup has been supplying the glasses to various security personnel across Hangzhou since January. Weighing about 100 grams, the glasses are fitted with a camera and cable.
As soon as it detects anybody with a fever, it immediately sends an alert and makes a digital record. Real-time facial technology is also possible with the AI-powered glasses.
Updated Date: Mar 29, 2020 07:35:41 IST
