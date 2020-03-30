Coronavirus Outbreak: Grammy-winning American musician John Prine in critical condition, says family
Singer-songwriter John Prine is critically ill and is being treated for coronavirus symptoms. His family tweeted that the award-winning artiste has been placed on a ventilator.
Prine has a history of battling illnesses, having twice had cancer.
“After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalised on 26 March (Thursday). He was intubated on Saturday evening and continues receiving care, but his situation is critical,” the message on his official Twitter handle read.
The 73-year-old American singer was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement earlier this year.
“This is hard for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you,” the post by Prine’s family added.
Here is the statement from Prine's family
An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB
— John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020
The singer’s wife and manager Fiona Welhan Price had revealed earlier this month that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. The couple were quarantined and isolated from each other.
Prine, a well-known country folk singer-songwriter, has received 11 Grammy nominations in his illustrious career. Considered to be one of the most influential musicians of his generation, his songs often recollect tales from personal experiences.
The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 7 lakh people across the world and killed more than 30,000.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 12:11:17 IST
