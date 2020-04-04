Coronavirus outbreak: Govt issues advisory on use of homemade reusable mask by citizens not suffering from COVID-19 symptoms
Amid growing number of cases of coronavirus in the country, the government has recommended that people cover their faces with reusable, homemade masks when they step out.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory where they said that certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face cover for general public and as such homemade face cover is a "good method for maintaining personal hygiene."
As per the advisory, "Such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large."
The government has, however, specified that the handmade face masks are not meant for health workers or those working with COVID-19 patients or are patients themselves.
The advisory said the general public should keep two such face masks so that one can be washed when the other is being used. It reiterated that hand washing is an essential criteria and hands should be washed before wearing the face cover.
The face covers should be made from clean cloth at home. “The face cover should be prepared in such a manner that it can cover the mouth and nose completely and can be tied over the face easily,” said the advisory.
The health ministry’s advisory comes close on the heels of United States recommending that citizens should cover their faces with masks when stepping outdoors.
India has reported close to 3,000 coronavirus cases and 60 people have died in the country due to the deadly disease.
Updated Date: Apr 04, 2020 17:51:10 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Mask, COVID-19, Face Mask, Health Ministry, Homemade Mask Coronavirus India
