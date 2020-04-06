Coronavirus Outbreak: Google Maps now highlights restaurants that are operating near you during the lockdown
Most parts of the world, including India, are under lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Essential services are available and a few restaurants are delivering to help people deal with hunger pangs in these harsh times.
To make things more convenient, Google has rolled out an update for Google Maps that will highlight local eateries that are still functional.
The app now features two new shortcuts – takeaway and delivery. The options appear next to the shortcuts for petrol, groceries, chemists, coffee, and hotels.
By tapping on the takeaway option, you will get to see the list of restaurants that are providing takeaway options, along with their menus, distance to the eatery, and its closing time.
Similarly, the delivery option lets you check for restaurants that are delivering food in your area.
The features, however, do not allow you to order food through the app, but only offer information regarding the establishments.
The update is available on iOS and Android.
Barring a few, most restaurants and eateries in India have shuttered operations following the 21-day lockdown that was announced on 25 March.
People have been advised to practice social distancing and stay indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID–19.
COVID–19 has claimed over 100 lives and infected over 4,000 people in the country so far. The global death toll stands at over 40,000.
Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 15:37:05 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Food Delivery, Google, Google Maps, Google Maps Restaurants, Restaurants, Takeaway
