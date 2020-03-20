Coronavirus outbreak: Goa Zilla Parishad polls scheduled for 24 March postponed, new date to be announced later, says State Election Commissioner

Panaji: The Goa Zilla Parishad polls scheduled for 24 March has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and a new date for it would be announced later, State Election Commissioner RK Srivastava said on Friday after a meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The polls were originally scheduled for 22 March but had to be pushed back on Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a voluntary shutdown on Sunday called 'Janta curfew'.

The move, announced by Modi during a national address on Thursday, seeks to keep people indoors between 7am and 9pm on Sunday in a bid to stall the spread of the novel coronavirus.

