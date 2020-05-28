You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Goa National Games postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic

Press Trust of India May 28, 2020 18:56 PM IST

The much-delayed 36th National Games, scheduled for October-November in Goa, was on Thursday postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) recently asked the Goa government that it must host the National Games as scheduled from 20 October to 4 November this year.

However, a spurt in the number of novel coronavirus cases has led to a postponement.

Representational image. Reuters

"The National Games organising committee has decided to postpone National Games due to COVID-19 pandemic," Goa's deputy chief minister Manohar (Babu) Ajgaonkar, who also holds the sports portfolio, said in a statement shared by IOA President Narinder Batra.

"... Committee to hold meeting in September end and decide on fixing dates for National Games. (Goa) Government to take advice from Union Sports Ministry, need four months advance notice to organise games," he added.
The previous edition of the Games was held back in 2011 in Jharkhand.

Updated Date: May 28, 2020 18:56:31 IST

