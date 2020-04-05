Coronavirus Outbreak: Goa government launches COVID-locator application to track those in home quarantine
Panaji: The Goa Government on Sunday launched the 'COVID-Locator' app, a GPS-based location tracker that will help the government in tracking those who have been home quarantined.
With the help of this app, suspected and asymptomatic carriers of the deadly virus would be tracked when they leave their quarantine zones. This initiative was taken to contain the further spread of COVID-19 in the state.
"To further safeguard our citizens we are introducing 'COVID-Locator' to track home quarantined patients," the official statement stated.
The Goa Health Ministry had collaborated with Intugine to launch the GPS based location tracker. The app is available for download on Android's Playstore.
The Goa Health Department on Saturday said that there are seven positive coronavirus cases in the state so far.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Updated Date: Apr 05, 2020 15:46:21 IST
