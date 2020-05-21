Coronavirus Outbreak: FWICE urges Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting on how to resume post-production activities

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a statement urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold a virtual meeting with entertainment industry to discuss the resumption of post-production activities.

On Wednesday, Thackeray had asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan for film shooting and post-production work which adhered to physical distancing norms amidst the nationwide lockdown. He had ruled out the possibility of reopening cinema halls or theatres any time soon.

According to the statement, the cinema stakeholders will include Producers Guild of India (PGI), Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA), India Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), and Western India Film Producers Association (WIFPA).

Sony Entertainment Television (SET), ZEE, Star and Viacom18 will represent the broadcast industry. Meanwhile, FWICE will be present on behalf of the technicians and workers.

Here is the statement

IMPORTANT... #FWICE appeals to Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji - Hon Chief Minister of #Maharashtra - to have a joint meeting with all stake holders of the entertainment industry... pic.twitter.com/peYhhW1VXx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2020

Shooting for films as well as other production activities remained suspended since mid-March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The government would consider an action plan on how shooting and post-production activities can be resumed in a limited way by adhering to social distancing and other norms,” Thackeray told a delegation of representatives of the entertainment industry, especially from the Marathi theatre, television and cinema.

The prominent demands of the industry included saving single-screen theatres, helping poor music composers, and waiving GST on film production.

Thackeray told the delegates that he didn’t believe that clamping of lockdown meant everything coming to a standstill.

“We have allowed industries, trade and shops to open by taking all the precautions. Commercial activities have also started in the state barring the containment zones,” an official statement quoted Thackeray as saying on the occasion.

The CM said the huge entertainment industry comprises various elements like actors, backstage artists, technicians and workers.

Thackery had said his government would consider providing rent concessions to production houses which have their sets erected in the Film City and supporting folk artists.

Referring to the demand of producers to allow resumption of shootings and post-production work, the CM said the demand can be considered in “non-red” zones in the state.

“However, care will have to be taken to ensure that locations for shooting a film are not situated in the containment zones and that the number of people on the sets and their hygiene taken care of,” he stated.

For editing studios, guidelines will have to be issued regarding the space and air conditioning system, he said. The CM also asked the state culture department and producers to check if some shootings can take place before the start of the monsoon.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 18:58:04 IST

