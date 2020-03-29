Coronavirus outbreak: From Selvaraghavan to Venkat Prabhu, how Kollywood celebrities are spending 21-day lockdown

With India in a state of complete lockdown for the next three weeks to combat the coronavirus pandemic, we are all expected to stay safe at home and practice social distancing as requested by the government. While social media is filled to the brim with to-do lists, memes, recommendations on movies, shows, books and music, here's what your some of your favourite celebrities from the Tamil film industry are up to to drive the boredom away.

Firstpost got in touch with popular personalities from Kollywood to know how they are keeping themselves engaged during this period.

Selvaraghavan

It's frustrating that all work in the conventional sense has come to a pause. But staying home right now and social distancing is something we should all be doing not just for our families but the nation as a whole.

I'm using this time to write. Not just my next film but also something new that came to me. All this otherwise free time has given me time to pause and refresh myself creatively. Moreover, I love spending time with my kids. They grow up so fast. It's enchanting watching their every movement, listening to their conversations. It's incredible how easily they adapt. Other than that there were some oscar movies I meant to watch and finally got around to it. 1917, Ford vs Ferrari, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Hereditary and a few others. Started watching Narcos Mexico, finishing up the new episodes of Blacklist.

Stay home stay safe. Help out around the house, or at least pick up after yourself, do your bit to make it easy for the people living with you.

Ritika Singh

I'm sketching a lot these days and also penning down random ideas that come to me just so I don’t forget them later. I’m also doing the dishes and sweeping the house; this takes up most of my timd. I’m also exercising, but not stressing too much over it. I’m eating a lot too! I’m reading a lot of books; psychological thrillers and fantasy are my favourite genres. My next book is going to be The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. I just watched Marvellous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime,t and I strongly recommend it especially for all the women out there. My next movie would be The Platform on Netflix and my next show might be the docuseries, Tiger King. My show recommendations would be Mindhunter, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Money Heist, BoJack Horseman, Unbelievable, Sex Education and Black Mirror.

GV Prakash

I’m spending my days indulging in films, music and games on my PS4. Coldplay and Eminem give me company on my playlist; I’m totally hooked to Eminem’s latest album Music To Be Murdered By. I really enjoyed Parasite and Shoplifters. Call of Duty: Warzone and Crash Nitro Kart are my favourite games to play.

Vishnu Vishal

Just like my workout sessions, I’m taking this lockdown one day at a time. We have to be happy physically as well as mentally and be in a positive frame of mind. It is necessary to educate people about the importance of social distancing and the effects and symptoms of the virus. Seeing people crowd around to clap and celebrate on Sunday evening was heartbreaking! I’m also making all efforts to take care of the people who are working for me - financially and also in terms of food, shelter and other basic needs.

I’m binge-watching some series on Netflix like the new season of Money Heist and that easily takes about 9 to 10 hours of my time as I wish to finish stuff in one shot. I’m also checking out movies that I missed out on.

The rest of the time is with family and near ones. We also have to plan our trips outside to get provisions and necessities. Once in three days would be ideal and we should take turns within the family in planning this out. We must ensure minimal contact with the outside world in this extremely crucial phase. I stopped work on all my films and script narrations even before the nation got into this lock-down mode. Some of my close ones thought I was overreacting. But it’s better being safe and scared now than regret and suffer later!

Ritu Varma

Social distancing is the need of the hour. We can’t stress enough the importance of being home at this point. I think to keep themselves occupied, people can use this time to get back to their hobbies and it can be anything like painting, practising the guitar, doing yoga. As long as we’re staying home and not risking lives. Limiting social media use and filtering all the information is also much needed at this point.

It’s just been a few days since I’ve been locked in so I’m okay for now but thinking of the future makes me anxious and worried. To beat that, I’m trying to be as productive as I can and not letting these feelings get to me because it can get depressing. To begin with, I’ve started reading and I’ve realised it sort of helps me keep calm. I’ve just finished reading the autobiography of Marilyn Monroe; I have always been fascinated to know her story. Cooking has always been a stress buster. I love food and I’m trying to eat as healthy and nutritious as possible. I’m also catching up on all the films/shows that I’d missed in the past three months because it was crazy with all the travelling, shoots and my film release. I’m currently watching How To Get Away with Murder. Working out at home is helping a big deal too. I think we all need the endorphin rush. I’m trying to make a small routine and follow it. Apart from all this, I listen to music, stay connected with my friends and family via calls/video calls.

Venkat Prabhu

I am no different from the others. I’m passing time by watching the news, movies, cartoons and web series. I also play games and physical sports with my kids. Fights and arguments with my wife are also part of the day. I’m trying to get work done through my phones; writing new scripts, asking for payments from my producers, and so on.

Manjima Mohan

Social distancing is not new to me because I went through a similar phase after my surgery. Even though initially I was very irritated, I realised there is so much we can do during such phases. I started reading a lot, watched one movie every day, called up my friends with whom I hadn't been in touch with for a long time, started working out every day and cooked at home. My parents are in Kerala; if you guys are staying with your family I think it's a huge blessing. Coming to some movie suggestions from my end - Contagion, Virus, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the Harry Potter series, I am Legend, Zombieland (1 and 2), Jumanji (1 and 2), Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Lucifer, Sherlock Holmes, Bruce Almighty and other Jim Carrey movies.

Harish Kalyan

It's a necessity to stay at home now. People will realise how difficult it is to stay without work but we need to do this. Unless necessary for our daily needs and essentials, we shouldn’t step out. Instead of panicking, we should spread awareness about this pandemic. Though we may feel that travelling by car or bike isn't a big deal, it depends on the place we want to go to and the nature of the crowd there. It's not in our hands! We can use this time to do the things we've always wanted to do.

I'm learning to cook, from my mom and close friend. It's a basic survival skill that can help me in future. Of course, I'm seeing lots of movies, checking out music and wish to read a book (Noughts and Crosses by Malorie Blackman) that I bought many months back.

Once we get used to this boredom and inactivity at home, we can manage this phase too. No one knows when this is going to end, so we should be prepared for a long curfew period at home. It's a must to prevent community spread in our nation as it'll become uncontrollable once it starts. Hand wash, alcohol rubs should be used as a basic hygiene practice and we should avoid touching our face. Stay safe, stay indoors, stay protected. We shouldn't be selfish at this time and should have the greater good of the planet in mind. Social distancing is a must!

Anu Emmanuel

On a philosophical note, everything happens for a reason. The whole world is going through the same thing. God is trying to tell us something in this tough time. Staying home might be difficult for some but it's the only way to kick this virus. Discover yourself and soak it all in. Be kind, the world needs more of that. You could take up things you never had the time to do or took for granted, like organizing the house, reading a book, exercising, binge-watching shows, spending quality time with family.

I’ve read three books since the lockdown and I enjoyed all of them — The Tattooist of Auschwitz, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Adultery. On Netflix, I recommend watching She written by Imtiaz Ali and of course the classics like Friends and Sex and the City.

Nikhila Vimal

I’ve been occupied reading some Malayalam novels and also checking out on Telugu films on streaming platforms. I really liked the Kannada film Dia and I’m planning to see Guilty on Netflix next. Apart from spending time with family and doing some cardio workouts at home, in general, I like being idle and not doing much.

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2020 09:45:13 IST

Tags : Anu Emmanuel, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, GV Prakash, Harish Kalyan, Manjima Mohan, Netflix, Nikhila Vimal, Parasite, QnA, Ritika Singh, Ritu Varma, Selvaraghavan, Venkat Prabhu