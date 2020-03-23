Coronavirus Outbreak: From accessing essential services to fines for flouting rules; all you need to know about living under lockdown
A lockdown has been imposed in 80 cities and districts in India that have reported cases and deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Such lockdowns are in place in other COVID-19 affected countries such as China, Italy, Spain, France and Australia.
The Centre and state governments have imposed strict vigil in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.
What is a lockdown?
It is an emergency protocol that requires people to stay holed up in an area or building without leaving its confines in order to protect the community from an external danger. In this case, a lockdown has been issued to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
During this time, any store or shop selling non-essential items will remain closed. People are asked to not leave their houses, until absolutely necessary and any sort of celebration or gathering is prohibited.
What has been closed?
All domestic passenger trains have been stopped, along with metro rails and inter-state buses. International flights arriving in India were stopped before; now all domestic commercial flights will cease to operate in India from 25 March.
The Centre has recommended a complete lockdown in 80 districts across the country. Malls, restaurants, pubs, monuments, parks, gyms, schools, colleges and other public spaces have been closed down.
What is open?
So that people can live safely inside their houses, shops selling essential items and services will remain open.
In Delhi, the following will remain accessible: police, fire, health, prisons, law and order, print and electronic media, water, municipal services, ATMs, groceries, provision stores, takeaway and delivery from restaurants, petrol pumps, e-commerce of all essential goods.
Emergency services across all districts, including hospitals and pharmacies, will continue to operate as usual.
What if you don’t obey
Flouting the rules during lockdown could see perpetrators being hit by a fine or imprisonment.
