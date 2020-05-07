Coronavirus Outbreak: French Open tickets to be cancelled and reimbursed, confirm organisers
Paris: All tickets purchased for this year’s French Open are going to be cancelled and reimbursed instead of being transferred, after the tournament was delayed by four months, organisers said on Thursday.
“The current situation generates too much uncertainty for all the events that bring people together all over the world,” the French Open said on its Twitter account.
“While we fine-tune the organisation of the tournament, we have decided to reimburse all tickets.”
The event was due to be held from 24 May-7 June, before being postponed to 20 September-4 October because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, organisers said they had been in talks with tennis’s governing bodies to fine-tune the calendar amid media reports that tournament was to be delayed by another week.
Updated Date: May 07, 2020 21:28:45 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, French Open, French Open 2020, Roland Garros, Sports, SportsTracker, Tennis
