Coronavirus Outbreak: French football should resume with Coup de France, Coupe de la Ligue finals, says Noel Le Graet

The president of the French football federation wants the season to restart with the two domestic cup finals followed by remaining league games.

France is on lockdown until 11 May because of the coronavirus outbreak. The league is scheduled to restart on 17 June if the government allows it.

French football federation president Noel Le Graët says he hopes “to resume the season and try to go to the end.”

His new proposal is that the French Cup final be played either on 13 or 20 June with the League Cup final three days later and then the 10 league games.

Le Graët says “this proposal wasn’t challenged.”

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 22:08:44 IST

