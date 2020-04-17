Coronavirus Outbreak: Fourth Laver Cup in Boston postponed to 2021, Roger Federer intent on participating

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup exhibition event founded by Roger Federer’s management company is being postponed by a year because of changes to the tennis calendar in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. It now will be played at the TD Garden in Boston from 24-26 September, 2021. The original dates were 25-27 September this year.

Elsewhere, Roland Garros moved its start from May to 20 September a month ago, meaning the Grand Slam tournament would have overlapped with the Laver Cup.

Federer called the announcement of the Laver Cup date change “unfortunate” and “disappointing” but also “the right thing to do for everyone concerned.”

“It’s unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage, it’s the right thing to do for everyone concerned,” 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer explained in a statement.

Federer will be 40-years-old when the Laver Cup is scheduled to be played in Boston next year.

“Although disappointing, the good news is that TD Garden will still be able to host the event next year and I really look forward to finally playing in Boston for the first time at Laver Cup 2021.”

Laver Cup CEO Steve Zacks stated: “After careful consideration, we all agreed that in order to provide the Laver Cup experience that everyone has come to love and expect, moving the event to September 2021 was the only option.”

The tennis calendar has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic with both WTA and ATP Tour suspended until 13 July and Wimbledon cancelled.

