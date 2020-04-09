Coronavirus Outbreak: Formula 1 mulls holding races behind closed doors once season starts, says motorsport managing director Ross Brawn
London: Formula One is considering holding closed races without spectators, most likely at European circuits, once the season is able to start after being stalled by the new coronavirus pandemic.
The Australian opener on 15 March was cancelled and every race up to the French Grand Prix on 28 June has been postponed so far.
Formula One’s motorsport managing director Ross Brawn told a Sky Sports television ‘vodcast’ that a season of anywhere between eight and 19 races could still be possible.
“At the moment we’re looking at the logistics of a closed race, how would we get the people there, how would we protect them, how would we make it safe, who would we allow into the paddock,” he said.
“Every permutation is being discussed.”
Last month’s Bahrain Grand Prix was due to be held without spectators, a first for the sport, before it had to be postponed.
Formula One has brought forward and extended its August break from March through to May to clear the European summer for a rescheduled calendar that could see races on successive weekends and into the New Year.
Brawn said safety and travel were big issues and a European start was most likely even if much of the continent is currently in lockdown with movement restricted as countries fight to contain the virus.
“We could have a very enclosed environment where the teams come in on charters, we channel them into the circuit, we make sure everyone’s tested, cleared, there’s no risk to anyone and we have a race without spectators,” he added.
“That’s not great, but I think it’s still better than no racing at all.
“I think we have to remember there’s millions of people that follow the sport sat at home...to be able to put on a sport and entertain people would be a huge bonus with this crisis we have.”
Le Castellet, the French Grand Prix venue, is situated on a plateau in the south with its own airstrip, luxury hotel and few access roads.
Austria’s Red Bull Ring is also a rural circuit while the British Grand Prix circuit at Silverstone is a short drive from seven of the 10 teams’ headquarters.
Brawn said there was no point starting the season unless it could be kept going, with eight races the minimum necessary for a viable championship.
“We could achieve eight races by starting in October. So if you wanted a drop dead point it would be October,” he said when asked about a deadline.
“But then there’s always the possibility we could run into next year...and that’s being explored, could we stray into January to finish the season.”
“If we were to start at the beginning of July, we could do a 19-race season,” he added, outlining a scenario of multiple races on successive weekends.
Brawn suggested some races, such as China, could also be condensed into two days.
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 09:56:22 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, f1, f1 2020, Formula 1, Formula 1 2020, Motor Racing, Motorsports, Ross Brawn, Sports
Trending
-
World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1,018
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: India's COVID-19 toll rises to 35, positive cases climb to 1,397; Global casualties cross 40,000