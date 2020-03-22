Coronavirus Outbreak: Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz passes away due to COVID-19
Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz passed away on Saturday from the new coronavirus, his family said. He was 76.
Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus.
Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a Spanish league title and a Spanish Super Cup title.
Under Sanz, Madrid ended a 32-year drought in Europe by winning its seventh European trophy in 1998.
His son Lorenzo Sanz Durán wrote on twitter that his father did not deserve this end.
He wrote, "He did not deserve this end in this manner. One of the best, most courageous and hard working people I have seen in my life. His family and Real Madrid were his passion."
Real Madrid, in its official release, conveyed condolences to the family.
"The club wishes to convey its condolences to his wife Mari Luz, his children, Lorenzo, Francisco, Fernando, María Luz (Malula) and Diana, as well as his family and friends. Our condolences are shared by all madridistas," read the statement.
With inputs from The Associated Press
Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 22:46:47 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, KickingAround, Lorenzo Sanz, Madrid, Mari Luz, Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup
