Coronavirus Outbreak: Former Mohun Bagan footballer E Hamsakoya succumbs to COVID-19

Malappuram, Kerala: Former Santosh Trophy Footballer, E Hamsakoya, who had tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the virus early Saturday at a hospital in Malappuram in Kerala, taking the toll due to the infection in the state to 15.

Hamsakoya (61), who had settled in Mumbai and had represented Maharashtra in Santosh Trophy matches, had returned to his home town at Parappanangadi by road on 21 May along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren aged three months and three years.

GKFC family is deeply saddened by the loss of former footballer E Hamsakoya due to Covid_19. A veteran footballer from Malabar, Hamsakoya had played for Maharashtra state in Santosh Trophy besides playing for Mohan Bagan and Mohammedan Sports Club. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/a1viGhmDev — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) June 6, 2020

His five family members have also tested positive for the virus and are under treatment at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital, sources said.

Hamsakoya was also suffering from pneumonia, had acute respiratory distress syndrome and cardiac problems, and underwent Plasma Therapy on the direction of the medical board as his condition worsened, a medical bulletin said.

Malappuram District Medical Officer Dr K Sakeena said Hamsakoya's wife and son showed symptoms of COVID-19 first and were admitted to the hospital.

All possible medical care was given to the deceased, but he breathed his last early this morning, she said.

"His wife and son tested positive for the virus first in his family.

Later, Hamsakoya also tested positive for the virus and had been under treatment at the medical college.

His daughter-in-law and two of his grandchildren have also tested positive and are under medical observation", Dr Sakeena said.

A veteran footballer of the Malabar region, Hamsakoya had played for Maharashtra state in Santosh Trophy matches besides playing for popular football clubs Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting Club.

The mortal remains of the deceased will be buried as per the COVID protocol, sources added.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2020 15:58:56 IST

