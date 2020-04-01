Coronavirus Outbreak: Former javelin thrower James Campbell runs marathon in backyard, raises over $22,000 for NHS
Cheltenham: Being stuck at home didn't stop a British man from running an outdoor marathon.
James Campbell, a former professional javelin thrower, spent his 32nd birthday on Wednesday doing 6-meter (20-foot) shuttles from one end of his small backyard to the other after promising to run a marathon if one of his Twitter messages received 10,000 retweets.
Here’s the Just Giving link again & thank you for the support! @NHSuk #6metregardenmarathonhttps://t.co/NxEDEi34pA https://t.co/bkTtoVVYR2 pic.twitter.com/jamvFdQ7yF
— James Campbell (@jcampbell0104) March 30, 2020
By the time Campbell completed the marathon in just over five hours, he had raised more than 18,000 pounds ($22,000) for Britain’s National Health Service to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.
The effort — labelled the #6metregardenchallenge — was live-streamed, with former England soccer great Geoff Hurst among the viewers. Neighbors poked their heads over the backyard fence to give Campbell encouragement.
Campbell ran across a patch of grass, some stones and a small patio in 6-meter (20-foot) stretches. He calculated he would have to traverse his yard at least 7,000 times to reach 42.2 kilometers (26.2 miles).
