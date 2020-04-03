Coronavirus Outbreak: Former England captain Nasser Hussain calls for County Championship to be scrapped rather than be a curtailed affair

London: Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that ECB should scrap the County Championships this season if the COVID-19 pandemic makes it a really curtailed affair.

The County championship is set to begin on 12 April but with UK under complete lockdown, there is no professional cricket scheduled till 28 May.

"If you can't do the County Championship justice, or do it properly, then I can't see the point of doing it at all to be honest with you," Hussain told Sky Sports.

"You are better off going down the more lucrative, money-grabbing ways of promoting the game such as international cricket, then white-ball cricket.

"The Blast becomes a very, very important tournament if and when they do get back on the cricket field, because it does get a good audience."

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed over 53,000 lives worldwide and infected more than a million people, forcing a cricket shutdown across the globe.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 22:49:51 IST

