Coronavirus Outbreak: Follow these steps to maintain hygiene while handling fruits, vegetables at market and home
Everyone has gone into self-quarantine to battle the coronavirus outbreak. However, the need for essential items like fruits and vegetables prompts us to leave the confines of our home. At such times, and practising the right protocols to handle food is of optimum importance.
It is advisable to clean fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating them, considering food contamination affects millions of people globally every year.
Here are a few easy steps to maintain food hygiene:
While shopping for items, use sanitisers before handling any cart handles, and use a wipe to clean the handles.
Maintain one-metre distance with other people while shopping.
As soon as you are back from shopping, wash or santise your hands thoroughly
Wash cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and countertops with hot and soapy water — especially after they’ve held raw meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs.
Cut out any damaged or bruised parts of the fruit or vegetable under running water without using any soap or any other commercial washers.
Scrub produces like cucumbers or squash with a clean brush before consumption
Dry them with a paper towel or a clean cloth
To make sure that viruses and bacteria are eliminated, cook the food to the required internal temperature.
Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 16:48:28 IST
