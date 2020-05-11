Coronavirus Outbreak: Focus should be on reducing transmission rate, increasing public activity gradually, says Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday indicated that the focus in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak should be to reduce transmission rate and increase public activity gradually while adhering to guidelines.
Interacting with chief ministers via video conference, he said suggestions given by them for roadmap on reviving the economy were being given due consideration.
According to an official statement, Modi also said resumption of train services was needed to rev up the economic activity. But, he made it clear that services on all routes will not be resumed and that only a limited number of trains would ply.
"We can now focus our strategy in this battle against coronavirus, as should be the case. We have a twofold challenge – to reduce the transmission rate of the disease, and to increase public activity gradually, while adhering to all the guidelines. We will have to work towards achieving both these objectives," he said.
"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly the measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth," he told the chief ministers according to the statement.
The prime minister asked the chief ministers to share by 15 May a broad strategy on how they want to deal with lockdown regime in their states.
