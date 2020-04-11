Coronavirus Outbreak: Flouting lockdown, BJP MLA from Karnataka's Turuvekere celebrates birthday with supporters
Tumkur: Despite the nationwide lockdown, BJP MLA from Turuvekere constituency, M Jayaram, was on Friday seen celebrating his birthday with several villagers in Gubbi taluk in Tumkur.
A sizable number of people were seen gathering in Gubbi taluk to celebrate the BJP legislator's birthday.
Meanwhile, scores of people around the country are getting booked for violating the lockdown. In Uttarakhand alone, more than 4500 people have been arrested until Friday for violating the norms of lockdown.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a three-week lockdown, urging people to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has mounted to 6,761 of which 6039 are active cases, 516 have been cured/discharged/migrated, and 206 deaths have been reported.
Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 15:46:19 IST
