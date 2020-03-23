Coronavirus outbreak: Five simple tips to boost Wi-Fi signal while working from home

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone indoors. Social distancing and self-quarantine are the to-do things as the government declared a lockdown. Offices have asked employees to refrain from travelling and given them options to work from home.

With no clear guidelines as to how long the quarantine might last, a strong Wi-Fi connection at home is a must.

However, despite having a good broadband connection, there could be reasons that might slow down your internet connectivity and hamper your work output.

Here are ways to better Wi-Fi signal at home

Frequency check

Configure your router for optimum performance if you have a dual-band gadget. Try configuring it to 5GHz instead of the 2.4GHz to ensure faster speeds and less interference from nearby wireless networks and devices.

Router placement

If you are having issues with connectivity, try changing the router position. The placement of the router can bring a sea change in your signal reception. For better signal strength, try placing the router in the centre of the house and away from walls.

Ensure that the router is not kept inside a cabinet or that there are no other electronics nearby that may hamper its signal. Equipment that interfere wireless signals include microwave, wireless cameras and cordless telephones.

Reduce number of devices using up bandwidth

Try lowering the number of devices that are using up the internet's band at any given time. When working, don’t stream high-quality videos or play online games. They can significantly hog up the bandwidth.

You can automate the process by making use of Quality of Service or QoS which automatically prioritise operations to help reduce bandwidth issues.

Upgrade hardware

Slow connectivity could also be a result of outdated hardware. Sometimes older router models are not best suited for new firmware and end up delivering low bandwidth.

Reset router regularly

If signal-strength and speed are issues, regularly resetting the router might help. You can make use of a DD-WRT, a Linux-based firmware for wireless routers and access points, which could keep on doing it automatically after a few days.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 13:50:41 IST

