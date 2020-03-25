Coronavirus Outbreak: Fitbit is now offering a 90-day free trial of its premium service amid global health crisis

Amid the lockdown to combat coronavirus, Fitbit is offering a 90-day free trial of its premium service. Fitbit Premium Service was earlier available for free for just seven days.

The free trial, which can also be availed by users in India, will provide access to personalised health insights, guidance, advanced sleep tools, customised programs and more than 150 workouts.

In a blog post, Fitbit CEO James Park explained that the 90-day free trial of Fitbit Premium aims to let users stay fit and active, eat nutritious foods, sleep well and manage stress while in isolation. This will, in turn, boost immunity and mood.

He said that to achieve this, Fitbit is offering 40 new pieces of premium content free in the Fitbit app.

“For enterprise customers, we are making certain enterprise features, like corporate challenges, available at no cost, so they can help their employees take care of themselves,” Park said.

In the blogpost, Fitbit also announced that in regions where the Premium service is not available, it is offering a 90-day free trial of Fitbit Coach.

Fitbit Premium service is priced at Rs 819 per month or Rs 6,999 annually for users in India. Those who have already exhausted their free trial can renew their subscription through the Fitbit app.

The Indian government has announced a complete lockdown for 21 days starting March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The deadly virus has claimed at least nine lives and over 560 people have tested positive for the disease so far.



Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 19:04:50 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, FitBit, Fitbit Premium Service, Fitness App