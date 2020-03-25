Coronavirus Outbreak: Fitbit is now offering a 90-day free trial of its premium service amid global health crisis
Amid the lockdown to combat coronavirus, Fitbit is offering a 90-day free trial of its premium service. Fitbit Premium Service was earlier available for free for just seven days.
The free trial, which can also be availed by users in India, will provide access to personalised health insights, guidance, advanced sleep tools, customised programs and more than 150 workouts.
In a blog post, Fitbit CEO James Park explained that the 90-day free trial of Fitbit Premium aims to let users stay fit and active, eat nutritious foods, sleep well and manage stress while in isolation. This will, in turn, boost immunity and mood.
He said that to achieve this, Fitbit is offering 40 new pieces of premium content free in the Fitbit app.
“For enterprise customers, we are making certain enterprise features, like corporate challenges, available at no cost, so they can help their employees take care of themselves,” Park said.
In the blogpost, Fitbit also announced that in regions where the Premium service is not available, it is offering a 90-day free trial of Fitbit Coach.
Fitbit Premium service is priced at Rs 819 per month or Rs 6,999 annually for users in India. Those who have already exhausted their free trial can renew their subscription through the Fitbit app.
The Indian government has announced a complete lockdown for 21 days starting March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The deadly virus has claimed at least nine lives and over 560 people have tested positive for the disease so far.
Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 19:04:50 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, FitBit, Fitbit Premium Service, Fitness App
Trending
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities