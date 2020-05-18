You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Fifth edition of TNPL postponed due to COVID-19 crisis; TNCA to announce revised schedule in due course

Press Trust of India May 18, 2020 21:11 PM IST

Chennai: The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) which was scheduled to start on 10 June, was on Monday postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League trophy on display. Image: Twitter @TNPremierLeague

"The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has decided to postpone the 5th edition of TNPL tournament which was to start from June 10," TNCA honorary secretary RS Ramasaamy said in a press release.

The revised schedule will be released in due course, the release added.

The forthcoming edition of TNPL was set to be an eight-team affair with the final scheduled for 12 July.

The COVID-19 spread and the lockdown in place to control the virus spread has caused havoc with sporting schedules across the globe leading to cancellation or postponement of numerous events including the Olympics and the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 21:11:07 IST

