Coronavirus Outbreak: US Food and Drug Administration approves $119 first at-home COVID-19 test kit from North Carolina-based company
Washington: In a major development, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home COVID-19 test kit, which is expected to bring coronavirus testing to the doorsteps of every household.
The first at-home test kit has been developed by LabCorp, a US company, based in North Carolina, that has a network of medical laboratories across the country. It costs $119 in the United States.
This is a test where under certain circumstances with doctor supervision, a test can be mailed to a patient, and the patient can perform the self-swab and then mail it back and get the results after that time all under the guidance of a licensed physician, FDA Commissioner Stephen M Hahn told reporters at a White House news conference.
Earlier this week, Adam Schechter, president, and CEO of LabCorp said that its at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time.
The authorisation permits nasal swab specimens to be collected at home using the test home collection kit if recommended by a healthcare provider after completing a COVID-19 questionnaire, LabCorp said.
Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 08:49:49 IST
Tags : Adam Schechter, COVID-19, covid19 Drug Trials, covid19 In US, covid19 Testing, Donald Trump, FDA, LabCorp, Nasal Swab Specimens, NewsTracker, US
