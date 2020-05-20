Coronavirus Outbreak: Farhan Akhtar says he's released consignment of PPE kits to Mumbai hospital

Actor, director Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday said that his consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, were sent to Mumbai's Cama Hospital.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The Rock On actor took to Twitter to share the pictures of the consignment and thanked those who contributed for the safety kits.

"Happy to share that our consignment of PPE kits leaves for the Cama Hospital, Mumbai. Lots of love & gratitude to all who contributed," he tweeted.

Check out the post

Happy to share that our consignment of PPE kits leaves for the Cama Hospital, Mumbai. Lots of love & gratitude to all who contributed.

This will help keeping our medics at the frontline safe! Jai Hind. You too can support the effort by donating at https://t.co/Bpih93yMWi pic.twitter.com/LvOQxNCGcH — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 19, 2020

Thanks for your support you amazing people. Our first batch of PPE kits are on its way to Vakola Police Station from the factory. Pls do contribute at https://t.co/2HGxWebfH2 Let’s protect our frontline warriors 😊🙏🏽 Jai Hind. @MumbaiPolice @DevenBhartiIPS @TringIndia pic.twitter.com/NpMmz71IUZ — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 12, 2020

He further urged people to support the healthcare workers by donating and raising funds for the PPE Kits.

"This will help keeping our medics at the frontline safe! Jai Hind. You too can support the effort by donating at http://tring.co.in/Farhan (/topic/farhan)- Akhtar," he added.

Earlier last week, the Zindagi Na Mileghi Dobara actor had announced that he is donating 1000 PPE kits and urged people to contribute to increase the number of the safety kits.

Many of the Bollywood celebrities have been donating to help the frontline workers combat COVID-19.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 08:39:48 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Cama Hospital, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Farhan Akhtar, Mumbai, PPE Kit