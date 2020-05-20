Coronavirus Outbreak: Farhan Akhtar says he's released consignment of PPE kits to Mumbai hospital
Actor, director Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday said that his consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, were sent to Mumbai's Cama Hospital.
The Rock On actor took to Twitter to share the pictures of the consignment and thanked those who contributed for the safety kits.
"Happy to share that our consignment of PPE kits leaves for the Cama Hospital, Mumbai. Lots of love & gratitude to all who contributed," he tweeted.
He further urged people to support the healthcare workers by donating and raising funds for the PPE Kits.
"This will help keeping our medics at the frontline safe! Jai Hind. You too can support the effort by donating at http://tring.co.in/Farhan (/topic/farhan)- Akhtar," he added.
Earlier last week, the Zindagi Na Mileghi Dobara actor had announced that he is donating 1000 PPE kits and urged people to contribute to increase the number of the safety kits.
Many of the Bollywood celebrities have been donating to help the frontline workers combat COVID-19.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Updated Date: May 20, 2020 08:39:48 IST
