Coronavirus Outbreak: Farah Khan thanks Abhishek Bachchan for donating Rs 1 lakh to her daughter's charity drive

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday thanked actor Abhishek Bachchan for donating Rs 1 Lakh and supporting the COVID-19 charity drive by Farah's daughter Anya. To thank Abhishek, the filmmaker shared a picture sharing a 'big hug' with the star.

The 55-year-old director took to Instagram and shared two pictures. The fist features featuring the director herself with Bachchan while she hugs her tightly while the second one features her daughter Anya holding the sketch of a puppy with a placard in hung in his head that read, "Thank You."

The Happy New Year director captioned the post as, "Only @bachchan ..that straightaway doubles Anya s charity drive! Thank u my mad, big-hearted crazy boy bigggggg huggggg cming up which u will hate I know" along with laughing with teary eyes emoji.

The post received more than 28 thousand likes and comments by celebrity followers including Zoya Akhtar among others.

Anya has been raising money through her sketches ever since the lockdown was implemented.

The money raised by auctioning the sketches will be used to deliver food packages to the needy and to feed the stray animals as coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown continues to remain in place.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 10:30:43 IST

