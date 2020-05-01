Coronavirus Outbreak FAQ: Centre extends lockdown by another two weeks, here's what's allowed and what's not across zones

The government on Friday announced a "limited" extension of the nationwide lockdown stating that suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from 4 to 18 May. But some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into Red, Orange and Green zones.

The government order, which announced extension of the lockdown invoking the Disaster Management Act, said a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone.

These prohibited activities include travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training hospitality services, cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes.

The home ministry also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into new zones with 'Red' signifying a hotspot.

The statement said that the Union Health Ministry would be sharing classification of districts into zones to the states and union territories on weekly basis.

Considering, the wide impact of the lockdown, and how it varies from district to district, depending on their categorisation as red, orange and green zone, here's an FAQ to help answer most of your questions surrounding the phase III of the nationwide lockdown.

What’s the status of the lockdown?

It has been extended by two weeks from May 4.

So, nothing changes for two more weeks?

Not really. The government has eased rules for a number of activities.

How?

The entire country has been colour coded into Red, Orange and Green Zones. The rules are the strictest in the Red Zone districts, and progressively gets easier in the Orange and Green Zones.

What do these colours signifiy?

Red Zone areas are those where the incidence of Covid-19 positive cases are highest, followed by Orange and Green Zones.

Does life in a Red Zone remain unchanged?

If you are in a Red Zone, the following will be allowed:

Private cars with at most two persons.

Two-wheelers without pillion rider

What about offices and businesses in Red Zones?

Yes some of them, such as the following:

Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Industrial Estates and Export Oriented Undertakings with access control

Manufacturing plans of essential goods

Manufacturing of IT hardware

Jute industry units with staggered shifts and social distancing

Manufacturing units of packaging material

And construction and housing projects?

Construction activities in urban areas have been limited to in-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects.

What about shops? Will all shops open in Red Zones from 4 May?

Shops in urban areas, for non-essential goods, are not allowed in malls, markets and market complexes.

However, all standalone (single) shops, neighborhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

Can I get home delivered non-essential goods such as clothes through e-commerce companies?

E-commerce of non-essentials will not be allowed in a Red Zone area.

What about salons?

Barber shops, spas and salons will not be allowed to open.

Can I book an Uber or an Ola to go out?

No, you can’t. Plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws; running of taxis and cab aggregators; intra-district and inter-district plying of buses will remain prohibited in Red Zone districts for two more weeks.

What about offices?

Private offices can operate with up to 33 percent strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home. All Government offices shall function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending up to 33 percent as per requirement.

Most of the commercial and private establishments have been allowed in the Red Zones.

These include print and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers, and manufacturing units of essential goods.

Are there any other activities that will be allowed in a Red Zone?

A large number of other activities will be allowed in the Red Zones.

These include: All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted; besides, in rural areas, without distinction to the nature of goods, all shops, except in shopping malls are permitted.

All agriculture activities, eg, sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are permitted. Animal husbandry activities are fully permitted, including inland and marine fisheries. All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing.

All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances.

What about the financial sector such as banks and NBFCs?

A large part of the financial sector remains open, which includes banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies.

How much easier does it get in the Orange Zones?

In the Orange Zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators (such as Uber and Ola) will be permitted with one driver and one passenger only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

And Green Zone areas? Does life return to a pre-Covid-19 era?

All activities are permitted except the limited number of activities, which are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone.

However buses can operate with up to 50 percent seating capacity and bus depots can operate with up to 50 percent capacity.

All goods traffic is to be permitted. No State/ UT shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under Treaties with the neighbouring countries. No separate pass of any sort is needed for such movement, which is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

Do these rules apply universally across India?

States/ UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, and with the primary objective of keeping the spread of COVID-19 in check, may allow only select activities from out of the permitted activities, with such restrictions as felt necessary.

