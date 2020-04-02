Famed neurosurgeon Dr James Goodrich, known for separating conjoined twins, dies of COVID-19 in New York City

Renowned neurosurgeon Dr James Goodrich, known for separating conjoined twins four years back, lost his life due to coronavirus.

The paediatric neurosurgeon at New York City's Montefiore Medical Centre was 73.

“Dr Goodrich dedicated his life to saving children with complex neurological conditions. He was a pioneer in this field and developed a multi-stage approach for separating craniopagus twins who are fused at the brain and skull,” the hospital in a statement.

The Montefiore @EinsteinMed family is mourning the loss of Dr. James T. Goodrich, world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon. Dr. Goodrich passed away on March 30, 2020 from complications associated with COVID-19. Please see our full statement below. pic.twitter.com/uMZFQfixsx — Montefiore Health System (@MontefioreNYC) March 30, 2020

A Marine who fought in the Vietnam War, Dr Goodrich pursued a career in medicine after his stint in the army and went on to develop a multi-stage approach for separating craniopagus twins.

In 2016, the most famously separated the McDonald twins. The mother of the kids wrote a heartfelt note on Facebook in his remembrance.

“My heart is broken. You will forever be our hero. Every single time my children wrap their arms around my neck, I think of you,” she wrote, adding that every milestone her children were able to reach was because the doctor believed in them as much she did.

The death of Dr Goodrich comes at a time when over nine lakh people around the world have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The US itself has registered over two lakh cases and over 5,000 deaths from the dreaded disease. New York City has emerged a hotspot for COVID-19 with over 83,000 cases.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 18:26:38 IST

Tags : Conjoined Twins Coronavirus, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Dr James Goodrich, New York City