Coronavirus Outbreak: Facebook launches online resource tool for educators, joins hands with UNESCO for guidance

Facebook has launched an online resource guide that will enable education communities to collaborate and continue the learning process. They can do so using Facebook products, tools and programs including Facebook Pages, Facebook Groups, Facebook Live, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Titled 'Supporting Education Communities: An Online Learning Resource Guide', the guide will also provide information related to COVID-19 from authoritative and credible sources such as Government of India’s advisory, WHO India Situation Report Page, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Coronavirus Resource Hub on Facebook.

The social media giant has partnered with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO for its first phase. The UNESCO will support in ensuring that the guide reaches learners, educational institutions and teachers across the country, a statement said.

UNESCO will also assist Facebook with updating and curating the guide with relevant resources for learning.

It will provide guidance from UNICEF on prevention and control of coronavirus in schools and assist education communities in dealing with anxiety and bust misinformation surrounding the pandemic.

“In these difficult times, it is even more important for people to stay connected and have access to credible information about COVID-19. Through our online learning resource guide, we want to equip teachers, parents and relevant government officials with ample resources and tools to help them stay connected and collaborate digitally to facilitate remote learning,” Director and Head of Partnerships at Facebook India Manish Chopra was quoted as saying.

The Facebook online resource guide is currently available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Kannada.

UNESCO New Delhi Director Eric Falt said that the outbreak of COVID-19 has caused not only a health crisis but also a learning crisis. He said more than 90 per cent of the world’s learners are affected by the closure of the schools and university.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 18:56:51 IST

Tags : Coronavirus India, COVID-19, Facebook, Facebook Resource Guide Coronavirus, Online Learning, UNESCO