Coronavirus Outbreak: FA in talks with Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship clubs about ending season
The English Football Association said on Wednesday that is in talks with Women’s Super League (WSL) and Women’s Championship clubs about how to conclude the season, but no decision has been taken to end it early.
Sky Sports reported earlier on Wednesday that the FA had written to clubs informing them that season was being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the FA later clarified that no final decision had yet been made.
Football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, though top-flight men’s teams were given permission to resume training in small groups this week.
Manchester City were top of the WSL table, one point ahead of second-placed Chelsea, with Liverpool bottom when matches were suspended. Aston Villa were six points clear at the top of the Women’s Championship.
“Our primary concern has always been for the welfare of the clubs and players; and working collaboratively to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to return to football,” the FA said in an emailed statement.
“We are continuing to consult with the clubs on the possibility of terminating the season and, in the event it is decided that this appears to be the only realistic way forward, to seek views on the most appropriate sporting outcome.
“This includes identifying entries for the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, which would be based on sporting merit from the 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season.”
Updated Date: May 20, 2020 20:52:15 IST
