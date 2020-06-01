You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: England’s county cricketers to continue taking paycuts of upto 20 percent until August

Reuters Jun 01, 2020 23:27 PM IST

England’s county cricketers will continue to take pay cuts of up to 20 percent in June and July to help protect the domestic game during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) said.

Coronavirus Outbreak: England’s county cricketers to continue taking paycuts of upto 20 percent until August

Representational image. Getty Images

Players, excluding those in the final year of their contract, had previously agreed to forgo 1 million pounds ($1.25 million) in prize money and take wage cuts in April and May.

Domestic cricket in England has been suspended until 1 August which means at least nine rounds of the County Championship, due to start in April, will be lost.

PCA Chairman Daryl Mitchell said the decision would ease the economic burden on the 134 players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

"With no cricket to be played in June or July and no revenue to be generated by counties, players have agreed to extend measures to protect the futures of all counties," Mitchell said in a statement.

“Working collaboratively through this crisis has always been one of our top priorities and I appreciate the collective spirit of these discussions with the first-class counties, particularly at this most challenging of times.”

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 23:27:15 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Daryl Mitchell, Professional Cricketers’ Association, SportsTracker


Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New French study suggests 10% of diabetes patients who contract COVID-19 die within a week

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 01 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 01 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres