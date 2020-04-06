Coronavirus Outbreak: Elton John launches $1mn fund for HIV charity; Madonna donates to the Gates' foundation

Veteran musician Elton John has launched a USD 1 million coronavirus emergency fund to protect individuals with HIV. The 73-year-old singer will be making the donation through his Elton John Aids Foundation.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation is launching a USD 1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world.

"Now and always, I’m committed to not leave anyone affected by HIV behind… Sending love to all of our Foundation’s partners, grantees, supporters, frontline workers and members of our community during this time,” John said in a video posted on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the singer also hosted a coronavirus relief concert Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. The event featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Backstreet Boys, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl and Alicia Keys performing from their homes. Meanwhile, Madonna has donated $1 million to the Gates Philanthropy Partners’ COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, writes Variety.

In a statement on her website Madonna wrote, “I’m joining the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation effort to find a drug that will prevent or treat COVID-19. We need this to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable, and all of our friends and families. I send enormous gratitude and strength to the courageous first responders, medical professionals and scientists who are protecting our communities, those suffering and our most vulnerable.”

