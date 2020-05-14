Coronavirus Outbreak: Elche players call off protest, return to training after club reinstates full-time work contracts

Spanish second-division club Elche says its players have agreed to return to training after it reinstated their full-time work contracts.

Club CEO Patricia Rodríguez told Spanish news agency EFE Thursday that after negotiating with the squad, the club had agreed to end the work furlough it had been on for two months since the coronavirus pandemic put all league activity on hold.

The players did not return to practice on Wednesday as a protest against salary reductions of 70% imposed under the furlough. Many Spanish clubs have put their players on furlough.

Spanish clubs have returned to training individually at club facilities as they wait for the league to resume play, possibly this summer.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 22:19:03 IST

Tags : Elche, Football, KickingAround, Patricia Rodriguez