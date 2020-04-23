Coronavirus Outbreak: Don’t panic over Centre’s prediction of 6.5 lakh patients in Mumbai by 15 May, says Maharashtra health minister
Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday asked people not to panic over Centre's health team projections on a surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, stating that the number of hotspots in the state had reduced to five from 14.
He also said that the rate of doubling of cases in the state had improved to 7.01 days from 3.1 days earlier this month. "There is no need to panic over the central government's team projections that Mumbai might have 42,604 cases by 30 April and 6.50 lakh patients by 15 May," Tope said in an online address to people.
"It is a mathematical model and there is a science about it. However, things here will not be static because every possible effort is being made to reduce the threat and improve situation arising out of COVID-19. The death rate has decreased and the recovery rate is 13 per cent. Even the hotspots have decreased from 14 to five," he added.
Tope said the state government has increased surveillance, screening, testing and treatment and is following the guidelines issued by ICMR.
Stating that Maharashtra has only five COVID-19 hotspots -- Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik, he said, "We have improved our mortality rate which is around five now. Soon, it will be four. Our aim is to protect everyone and take this mortality rate at zero."
The minister also said that plasma therapy has started on a full scale as per the ICMR directions.
A total of 431 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra, taking the cumulative number of cases to 5,649 in the state while the toll stood at 269, the state health department said on Wednesday. Out of the total deaths, 18 were reported on Wednesday in which 10 were from Mumbai and two from Pune.
Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 13:09:01 IST
