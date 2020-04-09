You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Donald Trump thanks Narendra Modi for agreeing to export hydroxychloroquine, PM hails India-US ties

Asian News International Apr 09, 2020 13:25 PM IST

New Delhi: Replying to President Donald Trump's appreciation after India allowed the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday once again hailed the strategic partnership shared between the two countries and assured that New Delhi will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19.

The US President on Wednesday thanked India for its decision to export hydroxychloroquine to fight coronavirus and lauded Prime Minister Modi for his "strong leadership" in helping "not just India, but humanity" in this fight.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had hinted at a possible "retaliation" if India does not lift its hold on the export of the anti-malaria drug that is experimentally being used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Trump had on Saturday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply Hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. "After a call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine," Trump had announced at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing.

The Indian government on Wednesday assured that there will be no shortage of hydroxychloroquine in India. "It has been ensured that not only today, even in the future, there will not be any lack of HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) as and when needed," Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said at a press briefing in New Delhi.

The government had on Tuesday eased restrictions on the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 13:25:24 IST

