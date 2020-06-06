Coronavirus Outbreak: Dinesh Karthik says body currently in 'zombie mode', will take at least four weeks to regain match fitness
India wicket-keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said lack of activity due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown has put the body in a "zombie mode" and it will take at least four weeks for players to achieve match-fitness.
Karthik said the cricketers will have to gradually increase the intensity after resuming training.
"I think the transition will be very tough. I think at least a minimum of four weeks, you need to start slowly, first it will be quality and then slowly increase the quantity and then the intensity," Karthik was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
"Right now the lockdown has eased a lot in Chennai, so you can get permission and go and practice, so I am planning to do that but I will do it gradually... the body has been completely in zombie mode, with me sitting at home and not doing much."
It has been more than two months that Indian cricketers have been confined to their homes due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the contagious disease.
Government has eased lockdown restrictions and allowed the resumption of sporting activities and training, subject to state-specific guidelines.
India fast bowler Shardul Thakur was the first cricketer to resume outdoor training after the COVID-19 outbreak when he trained with domestic players at a local ground in Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district late last month.
However, with inter-state travel still banned in the country, India bowling coach Bharat Arun has asked the cricketers to avail the grounds of their respective home states to do running and focus on their skill work.
Updated Date: Jun 06, 2020 22:00:15 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, Sports, SportsTracker
Trending
-
It may be possible to genetically switch off aggressive breast cancer, new study suggests
-
Parenting woes: Whether you feel mild fatigue or are close to a burnout, here are eight tips to prevent emotional exhaustion
-
Heartburn drug famotidine may reduce symptoms of non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients, suggests case series
-
From dehydration to infections, here are all the reasons you may be experiencing cramps after intercourse
-
Colorectal cancer in young adults: New study explains why early warning signs shouldn’t be dismissed
-
Can your genes make you more vulnerable to coronavirus? Researchers find strong link between severe COVID-19 symptoms and the human genome
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt mandates 7-day self-isolation for all 'asymptomatic passengers' arriving in National Capital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Film producers' association writes to Uddhav Thackeray requesting resumption of film and TV shoots
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt says reports on shortage of beds 'misleading'; National Capital records 1,330 new COVID-19 cases today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand tests positive, say reports; confirmed cases reach 23,645 in National Capital
-
Pfizer CEO says COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready by October this year; 'will have enough evidence of safety, efficacy'