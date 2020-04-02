Coronavirus Outbreak: Dilip Kumar shares poem to spread awareness, urges people to stay indoors
Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar has been meticulously doing his bit on social media to inform and educate his fans about the COVID-19 outbreak. The actor on Wednesday shared a four-line poem on Twitter and urged his followers to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Check out his post here
I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic
Dawa bhi, dua bhi
Auron se faslaa bhi
Ghareeb ki khidmat
Kamzor ki seva bhi
दवा भी दुआ भी
औरों से फासला भी
ग़रीब कि खिदमत
कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी
— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020
The 97-year-old actor in a tweet earlier has cautioned his followers and wrote, "I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The coronavirus outbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others".
Kumar who was recently discharged from the hospital following backache has since put himself under home quarantine. On 16 March, he shared a health update on Twitter, adding his wife, actress Saira Banu, is ensuring he does not contract any infection.
Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 10:26:46 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Dilip Kumar
