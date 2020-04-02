You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Dilip Kumar shares poem to spread awareness, urges people to stay indoors

Asian News International Apr 02, 2020 10:26 AM IST

Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar has been meticulously doing his bit on social media to inform and educate his fans about the COVID-19 outbreak. The actor on Wednesday shared a four-line poem on Twitter and urged his followers to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The 97-year-old actor in a tweet earlier has cautioned his followers and wrote, "I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The coronavirus outbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others".

Kumar who was recently discharged from the hospital following backache has since put himself under home quarantine. On 16 March, he shared a health update on Twitter, adding his wife, actress Saira Banu, is ensuring he does not contract any infection.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 10:26:46 IST

