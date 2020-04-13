You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Dharavi reports four new cases, including one death; total number of COVID-19 cases in the area reaches 47

Press Trust of India Apr 13, 2020 12:18 PM IST

Mumbai: Four new coronavirus cases, including one death, were reported from Dharavi on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 47, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Dharavi reports four new cases, including one death; total number of COVID-19 cases in the area reaches 47

Representational image. AP

With this, the total number of deaths in Dharavi has gone up to five, he said. Three new coronavirus cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Besides, samples of a 60-year-old man from Nehru chawl, who died at Sion Hospital, came out positive for the viral disease, the BMC official said.

"High risk contact tracing is being done," he said. The 47 coronavirus cases have been reported from 16 pockets of Dharavi, which is one of the biggest slums in Asia.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 12:18:42 IST

Tags : Corona, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Dharavi, Coronavirus In Dharavi, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus Mumbai, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, Dharavi, Mumbai, NewsTracker

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

100,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the world: Why the virus has hit some countries harder than others

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 13 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 13 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres