Coronavirus Outbreak: Dharavi reports four new cases, including one death; total number of COVID-19 cases in the area reaches 47
Mumbai: Four new coronavirus cases, including one death, were reported from Dharavi on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 47, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
With this, the total number of deaths in Dharavi has gone up to five, he said. Three new coronavirus cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Besides, samples of a 60-year-old man from Nehru chawl, who died at Sion Hospital, came out positive for the viral disease, the BMC official said.
"High risk contact tracing is being done," he said. The 47 coronavirus cases have been reported from 16 pockets of Dharavi, which is one of the biggest slums in Asia.
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 12:18:42 IST
