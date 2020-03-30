Coronavirus Outbreak: Developer of The Witcher franchise, Cyberpunk 2077, donates $950,000 to fight pandemic
CD Projekt RED, developers of popular game The Witcher and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, have donated $950,000 in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
As per a report in Android Central, the developer revealed how the company was staying updated during the whole pandemic situation, adding that the world is seeing a daily increase in cases and that there’s a rising need for every possible help.
CD Projekt RED states that since they are not “familiar” with buying masks or medical equipment, they will be cooperating with “professionals with many years of experience”, namely WOSP.
WOSP is the biggest nonprofit organization in Poland that works for the healthcare system of children and elders.
CD Projekt RED revealed they have donated PLN 4 million or roughly $950,000 to WOSP to fight coronavirus.
The game developers have asked everyone to stay at home so that health workers who have been relentlessly fighting the virus can be honoured.
For now, the release of their highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game in September 2020 is on track.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 01:25:00 IST
Tags : CD Projekt, CD Projekt Red, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Cyberpunk 2077, Great Orchestra Of Christmas Charity, Pandemic, Poland, SARS-CoV-2, The Witcher
Trending
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar govt says six of nine COVID-19 cases in state have no travel history
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India