Coronavirus Outbreak: Developer of The Witcher franchise, Cyberpunk 2077, donates $950,000 to fight pandemic

CD Projekt RED, developers of popular game The Witcher and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, have donated $950,000 in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As per a report in Android Central, the developer revealed how the company was staying updated during the whole pandemic situation, adding that the world is seeing a daily increase in cases and that there’s a rising need for every possible help.

CD Projekt RED states that since they are not “familiar” with buying masks or medical equipment, they will be cooperating with “professionals with many years of experience”, namely WOSP.

WOSP is the biggest nonprofit organization in Poland that works for the healthcare system of children and elders.

CD Projekt RED revealed they have donated PLN 4 million or roughly $950,000 to WOSP to fight coronavirus.

The game developers have asked everyone to stay at home so that health workers who have been relentlessly fighting the virus can be honoured.

For now, the release of their highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game in September 2020 is on track.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 01:25:00 IST

