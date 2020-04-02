Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi Police sends 275 foreign nationals, who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet, to quarantine
New Delhi: In a joint operation conducted by Delhi Police Special Crime Branch and Delhi government, 275 foreign nationals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi have been identified and sent into quarantine.
The foreign nationals include 172 from Indonesia, 36 from Kyrgyzstan and 21 from Bangladesh.
Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.
"104 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi were picked from various mosques yesterday. They have been lodged at a resort and their samples will be collected," Dr Mukesh Vats, Chief Medical Officer of Agra said.
The people are associated with the Tablighi Jamaat were staying at various mosques and other places in Delhi.
Meanwhile, Lucknow Police said, "FIR has been registered against some Muslim clerics for allegedly hiding 23 foreign nationals. FIR has been registered on the grounds of violation of rules under Lockdown, hiding information about the foreign nationals, and religious preaching upon arrival on a tourist visa."
Police have informed the Embassy for the purpose of deporting such foreign nationals, police added.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths.
Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 09:13:17 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Cases In Delhi, COVID-19, Delhi, Delhi Police, LUCKNOW, Lucknow Police, Markaz, NewsTracker, Nizamuddin, Tablighi Jamaat
Trending
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: COVID-19 cases in India cross 600; Modi, Kejriwal say discrimination against medical staff won't be tolerated
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: India's COVID-19 toll rises to 35, positive cases climb to 1,397; Global casualties cross 40,000