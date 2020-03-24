Coronavirus Outbreak: Deaths rise by 602 in a day in Italy, taking toll to 6,078; total number of confirmed cases 63,927 till yesterday
Rome: The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has grown by 602 to 6,078, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, an 11 percent increase but the smallest rise in numerical terms since Thursday, suggesting a clear downward trend.
On Sunday, 651 people died. That followed 793 on Saturday and 627 on Friday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 63,927 on Monday from a previous 59,138, an increase of eight percent, the Civil Protection Agency said, the lowest rise in percentage terms since the contagion came to light on 21 February.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Of those originally infected nationwide, 7,432 had fully recovered on Monday compared to 7,024 the day before. There were 3,204 people in intensive care against a previous 3,009.
The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remained in a critical situation, with a total of 3,776 deaths and 28,761 cases. That compared with 3,456 deaths and 27,206 cases reported up to Sunday.
Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 11:45:51 IST
