You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

DCPs can allow travel outside district during lockdown, Pune and Mumbai to remain no-go zones, says Maharashtra govt

Press Trust of India May 03, 2020 00:33 AM IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government said on Saturday that in the cities with police commissionerates, a concerned deputy commissioner of police (DCP) will have the power to allow inter-state or inter-district journey.

DCPs can allow travel outside district during lockdown, Pune and Mumbai to remain no-go zones, says Maharashtra govt

Representational Image. AP

But the movement of people will not be allowed between the areas under Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and other parts of the state during lockdown, it said.

"However, permission has been granted (particularly to migrant workers) to travel outside Maharashtra from these two authority regions," an official statement said.

For permission to travel, one can apply to the nearby police station, submitting required information and a medical certificate, it said. The application will be forwarded to the concerned DCP and decision will be taken after scrutiny of the application and "considering the spread of COVID-19", it said.

Updated Date: May 03, 2020 00:33:29 IST

Tags : Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronaviurs Lockdown, COVID-19, Maharashtra, Mumbai, NewsTracker, Pune

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Four things you need to know about Remdesivir, the FDA-approved drug for severe COVID-19 cases

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 02 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres