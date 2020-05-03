Coronavirus Outbreak: CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after personal secretary of senior officer tests positive
New Delhi: The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been sealed after a personal staff of a senior officer tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.
A personal secretary of a Special Director General (SDG) rank officer working in the headquarters has tested positive for the virus and hence the building has been sealed by the force, they said.
Officials working in the building will not be allowed inside the premises from Sunday, they said.
The force has informed the district surveillance officer for "initiating required protocols" as per medical guidelines, for time-bound proper sealing of the building located in the CGO complex on Lodhi Road.
They said a contact tracing exercise has begun of all the personnel who came in contact with the staffer at the headquarter building.
The CRPF is the country's largest paramilitary force.
Updated Date: May 03, 2020 16:33:10 IST
